Foods featuring turmeric and ginger as core ingredients and the benefits they bring to your diet

We have been listening to the health benefits of turmeric and ginger from our granny for years! Right from treating the common cold and flu to improving digestion and immunity- both turmeric and ginger have been flaunted as incredible ingredients to provide umpteen medicinal properties. These Indian spices cannot bring a flavour to your culinary fares but also enhances the nutritional profile therefore almost every household keeps a stock of these evergreen spices in their pantry. If you want to squeeze the maximum benefits, then tossing dishes that feature turmeric and ginger as a core ingredient is a way to go. Right from concoctions to pickles- there is a host of recipes that can be prepared at home effortlessly while putting these versatile Indian spices into the limelight.

Here we bring you 4 delicious recipes that can be prepared at home with turmeric and ginger.

Adrak Ka Achaar (Ginger Pickle)

No one can ever deny that Indians hold an everlasting love affair with tangy and spicy achaar and accompaniments. No meal can be completed without the generous serving of pickles! Home-made adrak achaar is a great way to enrich your meal with varied benefits and that too in a luscious way. The ginger pickle can combat sore throat by fighting against harmful bacteria, aid in digestion, and relieve inflammation while giving a boost to your immune system.

Turmeric and green peas curry

Peas are packed with vitamins C and E, zinc, and antioxidants and when it is merged with the king of spices (turmeric root), it not only brings a delicious zest but it also soothes your health like no other. This is yet another belly-warming dish from the land of Rajasthan that will make you drool over. This dish is a perfect amalgamation of other Indian spices including fennel and cumin seeds, black pepper and ginger that aid in bringing out the best in your health. Right from rice, and chapati to loaves of bread- turmeric and green peas curry can be enjoyed with anything.

Ginger coconut chutney

Chutney is another delicious supplement that stands in the meal of almost every Indian. Ginger coconut chutney is a blend of green chillies, tamarind, coconut, ginger and is an amalgamation of healthy fats, and fibre along with high manganese content that will assist in losing weight, keep a tab on heart health while easing out any pain in the body. Don’t forget to add sautéed peanuts in it to maximise the nutritional profile.

Fresh turmeric root curry

Fresh turmeric root curry aka Kacchi Haldi ki Sabji originated from the culinary affair of Rajasthan but making its way into almost every kitchen as it is a pure bliss for the health and taste buds. Since the curry own fresh roots of turmeric, its nutritional profile remained uncompromised. Packed with a strong therapeutic compound known as curcumin, the dish holds significant anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that magnify the process of healing while saving you from plenty of chronic health illnesses. While preparing the recipe make sure to cook the grated turmeric root properly to boast all the nutrients and health benefits. This dish can be relished with rice or chapatis.

