Foot Spa at Home: Foot massagers & products to get your callus removed and make your feet soft

Maybe the annoying parlour aunty isn’t welcoming enough to get your foot spa done at her place, but you can always indulge in some self-pampering hours at home with these foot massagers and other helpful products that’ll make your feet happy. Our whole body weight is carried by our feet and it tends to develop hard numb skin layers called callus and even cause infection through its broken surface. Check out these products from amazon to treat yourself to an amazing foot spa at home.

1. Foot Spa and Massager

Enjoy a relaxing massage in the comfort of your home with this electric foot massager that comes with an automatic roller that touches the feet pressure points and gives you salon class foot care at home. The foot spa machine also creates bubbles that aid in getting rid of joint and muscle stiffness.

Price: Rs 4199

Buy Now

2. Foot Massager for Foot Pain

The foot concentrates organ nerve reflex areas and points and often correct massage will help relieve fatigue, eliminate pain, and achieve health goals. This foot massager is a convenient, time and money-saving, safe and effective product that adjusts itself according to your feet and their acupuncture points, making you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated after the massage.

Price: Rs 3999

Buy Now

3. Rechargeable Pedicure Device

Who doesn't want baby soft feet? Did you know subconsciously one tends to notice our feet as much as our face? This is why proper pedicure is important regardless of gender. This device removes callus and massages your feet gently with its ergonomically shaped soft touch handle for an effortless and perfect pedicure.

Price: Rs 1067

Buy Now

4. Foot Spa at Home Kit

Here is a Pedi glow foot care kit from VLCC that includes a cleanser, cream, scrub and spray for your foot. The kit provides perfect solutions for all foot problems for men and women. It soothes rough, scaly, dry, itchy, infectious and sore feet.

Price: Rs 395

Buy Now

5. Foot Spa Tub

This collapsible tub can be used as a foot wash bucket, massage bucket, travel folding bucket, etc. Its got low heat dissipation that can keep the water temperature in the tub longer. It ensures that you can enjoy your feet spa longer and warmer.

Price: Rs 790

Buy Now

6. Foot Reflexology Machine

Reflexology generally means to relax and this foot treatment machine is what you need for stress relief and gentle massage. It works on the principle that areas of the foot correspond to organs and systems of the body and the pressure applied to the foot is believed to bring relaxation and healing to the corresponding area of ​​the body.

Price: Rs 6999

Buy Now

7. Callus Remover

This easy to use, specially designed callus remover with coarse roller allows you to get rid of hard skin with great convenience. Bid adieu to cracked heels and ugly looking feel with this tool that provides a spa-like foot care treatment at home.

Price: Rs 1507

Buy Now

8. Foot Soak Salt

For an ideal foot spa at home, pain relief salts on a hot tub can do wonders. Its also recommended for sugar patients and new moms suffering from postpartum depression to relieve stress. These soaks are a great way to soothe aching muscles while hydrating the skin.

Price: Rs 450

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

