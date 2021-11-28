Forget soy milk, potato milk is the new dairy free alternative you need to know about

As people have gradually made the choice to go vegan and reject dairy, some new and intriguing non-dairy alternatives have been discovered. While you may be accustomed to swapping out the dairy in your tea with almond milk or soy milk; there are now interesting options like potato milk you can opt for. Whether you wish to transition to a completely vegan lifestyle or you simply cannot tolerate dairy, here's why you should use potato milk to have a healthier diet.

Benefits of consuming potato milk

It helps you digest food better, so if you are often dealing with constipation, have a bloated belly, or experience gas this potato milk is for you. It is also an excellent source of fiber, vitamin B12, iron, and folate. Hence routinely consuming this can help your body and mind function better.

The recipe to make potato milk

Just in case you’re worried about not finding this category of milk at your local store, you needn’t worry. We bring you a DIY recipe that helps you make potato milk in the comfort of your home in no time at all. Take a look-

In case you are banishing refined sugar from your diet and need a healthier sugar variant for your milk, then simply make this recipe using sweet potatoes. The resulting milk will be a bit sweeter in comparison.

