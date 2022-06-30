Four desi summer drinks that will nourish your skin from within

Summers are here and let’s agree on the fact that we have all faced this issue when our skin starts acting up. Ever wondered about the reason behind these skin issues? Clinical Dietitian & Nutritionist Prachi Shah reveals that it is because of the oil and water imbalance in our bodies due to extreme sweat and dehydration. We all take care of our skin from the outside but forget to give the nourishment it needs from within that is through our diet. And the first thing that we need to remember is to drink an adequate amount of water and other healthy drinks. But don’t worry, you don’t need to stick to just water for good skin, there are also other refreshing drinks for healthy and glowing skin from which you can choose from. Let’s know more about them.

LEMONADE

This is the most refreshing drink during summers- don’t we all love its tangy taste. A rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants that fight against free radicals. Lemons also help purify the blood and encourage the growth of new blood cells, which helps to make your skin glow and shine. It also delays the signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines. But keep in mind that whenever you have your lemonade, have it without sugar.

SATTU SHERBET

Consuming sattu sherbet daily improves your digestive system if consumed empty stomach and also protects us against several health ailments. It also helps you stay energetic throughout the day and restore your natural glow. It also prevents you from wearing and tearing skin cells. Last but not the least, it has amazing cooling properties which will protect you from this scorching heat.

BUTTERMILK

Buttermilk, also known as chaas is one of the most loved summer drinks. Every Indian household prefers having buttermilk whenever they eat their lunch. It is a soothing and cooling drink that helps keep your skin healthy. It is also rich in lactic acid and is a natural probiotic too. This also moisturizes and brightens your skin. A chilled glass of buttermilk with jeera tadka makes it a perfect drink to calm the heat and resolve all your skin problems.

GREEN JUICE

Green juice is a great way to load up on nutrients like vitamins, minerals and fibre through your veggies and fruits particularly if you are someone who is not fond of eating vegetables. Also, these green juices need not be boring. They can be made delicious by adding different vegetables, fruits and different herbs which can suit your taste buds. They are very easy to make and can be had in the morning or as an evening snack. There are no limitations and you can explore as many ingredients you want like beetroot, carrot, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, kiwi, orange, lemon, watermelon etc. These are not just tasty but have a lot of health benefits. They have a good amount of fibre which will be helpful if you have any digestive issues. They also help in reducing inflammation. Always make them fresh and add more nutrients to them your diet.

Now, you know easy, quick and healthy recipes which are amazing for your skin then what are you waiting for? Include these drinks in your diet and enjoy a healthy and happy summer. But always remember, moderation is the key!

