Fresh Eggs VS Stale Eggs: How to know?

Eggs are a go-to food for breakfast. They are always stored in our refrigerators. But how long do they remain fresh? Check out some easy ways to find out whether your eggs are fresh or stale.

Eggs have been a dietary staple since time immemorial. There is a good reason why they are such a popular and go-to food for breakfast around the world. Not only are they delicious, but they are rich in proteins, calcium, vitamins and several other nutrients. They are super easy to make and versatile too. You can eat them boiled, scrambled or you can make a loaded omelette or add it to your favourite dish – there are numerous ways to prepare eggs.

However, sometimes we buy loads of eggs and forget how long they have been sitting in the refrigerator. Well, eggs are known to last several weeks, but how long before they become stale. Plus, how to determine if the eggs you are buying are fresh or not? The quality of eggs declines over time, which is why you must check if the eggs are good or bad. While checking the expiration date is the first and the easiest way to check, but there are other ways too.

Here are some ways to check if your eggs are good enough to be consumed or not.

Sniff Test

You can tell if the egg has gone bad by sniffing it – the oldest trick. If there is a weird smell coming from the egg when you sniff, then it has probably gone bad. If there is no odour, then that means it’s good to eat. If you’re unable to smell it through the shell, crack it open and put in a bowl to check. If it has a distinct foul smell, toss it. Don’t forget to wash the bowl with warm and soapy water.

Float Test

All you need to do is put the eggs in a bowl of cold water. If they sink to the bottom, they are fresh. If they don’t sink completely and tilts upwards, they are old but can be eaten. But in case, they float on the surface, they have gone bad. This method works because air builds inside the egg as it ages, which increases its buoyancy.

Visual Inspection

If you see any cracks on the shell, crack the egg into a white bowl or plate. If the yolk is bright yellow in colour and the white part doesn’t spread much, that means the egg is fresh. If the white is runny and you see any discolouration, toss it.

Candle The Egg

This method is used by producers to check the quality of an egg. It helps them determine the freshness of the eggs. All you need to do is hold a flashlight to the large end of the egg. You will be able to see the air cell (a small sac present in the larger side of the egg) inside it. The larger the sac, the older the egg.

