From boosting bone health to preventing heart disease, here’s how lemon zest benefits your health

It is impossible to ignore the familiar yellow round fruit found in every refrigerator. Lemon is included in several recipes with its brilliant yellow hue and acidic juice. They are renowned for having a characteristic sour flavour that makes them a huge hit in desi achaar or pickles. Lemons are known for containing electrolytes and are 90% water, but if you are one of those people who throws away lemon peels after extracting the juice and have been doing so all your life, you have been denying yourself the health benefits of lemon zest! Nutritionally speaking, lemon zest is more potent than the whole nimbu. Take a look at what it can do to detoxify your body.

They give oral health a boost This zest is fantastic for keeping good oral hygiene and dental health. Vitamin C insufficiency is associated with scurvy, gingivitis, and bleeding gums. Yet, as the peel contains a lot of vitamin C, ingesting it in a variety of forms, including lemon peel tea or water, might help prevent dental problems like cavities and abscesses. It enhances your bone health Due to its high calcium and vitamin C content, which are crucial components of bones and our skeletal system, lemon peel helps to improve bone health. It is high in ascorbic acid and hence could have the ability to treat and prevent bone problems. Detoxify the body and treat oxidative stress Vitamin C is abundant in lemon peel. By scavenging free radicals or toxins created during stress or specific biological processes connected to cell death and ageing, vitamin C works as an antioxidant to prevent cellular harm. Eliminating these damaging substances aids in metabolic detoxification and stress reduction. Other benefits of some citrus bioflavonoids include lowering oxidative stress, which, if untreated, can lead to cancer. Lower cholesterol and prevent heart disease Due to the inclusion of flavonoids, vitamin C, and pectin, this zest can help manage cardiovascular illnesses by preventing diabetes, heart disease, and increasing blood circulation. Potassium is necessary for blood pressure control and is abundant in lemon peel.