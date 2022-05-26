Fun exercises and activities to get your kids moving

It's not only fun to spend time outside; it's also necessary. Children who play outside are happier, more attentive, and less anxious than children who spend more time indoors. Encouraging children to move their bodies is beneficial not only to their physical health but also to their mental and cognitive development. Active play is not only good for the body, but it can also help the brain function better.

Let's take a look at some fun activities and games you can do with your child to keep their physical fitness up to date.

1. Jump rope games

Jump ropes for kids have never gone out of style, from play to fitness. Jumping rope is a fun game to play with friends or as a solo activity. Jump rope games are great because they don't require a lot of expensive equipment or a lot of space, and they're suitable for kids of all ages and abilities.

2. Races

Running is great for kids. Putting the kids to the test through racing helps them gain confidence in their abilities and what they can accomplish, which is crucial for children's self-esteem and happiness. The more time we spend being active, the better our overall health and happiness will be. Children, like adults, benefit from fresh air and activity because it releases endorphins, which make us feel good.

3. Gardening

Gardening is a healthy and a fun activity for children. Gardening allows children to apply what they've learned, experiment, and share what they've learned with others. Gardening teaches nurturing, patience, pride, and healthy eating habits, as well as letting them to give back to their communities.

4. Dance

Dancing is a great form of exercise, and a love of dance from a young age can encourage children to stay active as adults. Your child's flexibility, range of motion, physical strength, and stamina can all benefit from dancing. It is by far the easiest and most enjoyable activity for getting your child’s daily cardio workout done.

Set aside some time with your child to play one of these fun exercise games!

