Gallbladder Pain: THESE home remedies can ease the pain to give you temporary relief

Suffering from gallbladder pain? Here are some home remedies to ease the pain. Check them out below right now.

Gallbladder pain is a term used to define any pain caused by any disease in the gallbladder. The major gallbladder problems that produce gallbladder pain are biliary colic, cholecystitis, gallstones, pancreatitis and ascending cholangitis. The pain in the gallbladder can be described as intermittent, constant, abdominal, radiating to the back, mild to severe depending on the underlying cause. The digestive tract gets the bile released and stored by the gallbladder and the bile helps in digestion process breaking down the fat from foods. The bile is also sent to our small intestine by the gallbladder. When any process of these gets obstructed then there occur infections that may lead to serious gallbladder diseases. Pain is the most common symptom of gallbladder disease, which causes by the inflammation in the abdomen. And the pain mainly disturbs our upper-right portion of the abdomen. Gallbladder pain should not be left untreated as it will cause serious trouble for our health. Primarily, some home remedies may ease the pain if practised regularly. But if you don't see any improvements in the pain, then consult your doctor immediately; this may cause serious health issues.

Check out the home remedies for gallbladder pain right below.

Do exercises

Regular mild workout or exercise can reduce cholesterol to prevent the gallstones from getting formed. The gallstones cause inflammation, pain and infection and they can even grow larger in size. So, maintaining weight and doing regular mild exercises can reduce gallbladder pain. Doctors recommend at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week for weight control and fit and healthy body.

Dietary changes

Bad eating habits with high sugar content and fats are also prime reasons for gallbladder diseases. Make a healthy diet chart with less fat and more fibre to improve your health. Have nutrient-rich foods having vegetables and fruits to help the gallbladder function properly. Dark and leafy greens, nuts, brown rice, whole grams, fish, olive oil, beans, citrus fruits and low-fat dairy should be added to your diet plan right now to prevent gallbladder diseases.

Hot compress

A hot compress can give you relief from gallbladder pain. The compress can calm spasms to relieve the pressure from bile buildup. Take a towel and soak it in warm water and apply it to the affected area for 15 minutes to relieve the pain. You can also use a heating pad or hot water bottle. Practice this until the pain goes away.

Take peppermint tea

Peppermint has menthol in it, which has a soothing compound in it to relieve pain. This tea can also be used to ease stomach pain, improve digestion and cure nausea. Drink peppermint tea regularly to ease the gallbladder pain.

Intake of turmeric

The curcumin in turmeric is anti-inflammatory and has healing benefits. Turmeric can regulate the bile formation to ease the gallbladder emptying. The turmeric in your diet plan can reduce inflammation thus healing the gallbladder pain. You can have turmeric by adding it in your regular food or you can also drink turmeric tea regularly to prevent gallbladder diseases.

Magnesium

Magnesium is super beneficial for gallbladder spasms and pain. Magnesium deficiency can lead to the risk of gallstone formation. To ease the gallbladder pain, you can mix a tsp of magnesium powder in warm water and drink it frequently.

Read More