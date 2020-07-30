  • facebook
Garden Cress Seeds Health Benefits: Find out why you should add Aliv seeds to your diet

Twinkle Kansal, Integrated Nutrition & lifestyle coach has shared all the vital details about Garden Cress seeds and why we should include these seeds to our daily diet.
Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 11:35 am
When we think of nutrition, we only think of MACRO-nutrients i.e. carbohydrates, proteins & fats. And we often forget about the MICRO-nutrients which include vitamins & minerals. While macronutrients are required in larger quantities for consumption, but micro ones are essential in small quantities for the body to function properly. Garden Cress seeds are such seeds that are rich in MICRO as well as MACRO nutrients. By combining both these types of nutrients – you can stay full for longer, keep your blood sugar from spiking, prevent fat gain and gives your muscle a constant supply of protein for healthy muscles.

Commonly known as Halim/Aliv, they are the tiny nutrient powerhouse seeds that possess several medicinal properties and have an immense potential in getting rid of many health problems. These seeds are heaped with nutrients including iron, folate, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, fiber, and protein, and by including these in your daily diet can result in many health benefits. These seeds have a tangy, peppery flavour and aroma. 

Mostly people like to use Garden cress seeds in their soups, sandwiches, chutneys, and salads or one can make protein bars and iron-rich jaggery laddoos as well. You can easily grow microgreens from these seeds to add in salads and have a crispy peppery taste. The easiest way to consume seeds and for better absorption is to have Halim Water i.e. to soak ½ tsp in a glass of water for an hour and drink it. 

Let’s have a look at some of the nutritional benefits of Garden Cress Seeds:

1. Rich source of Iron- It is beneficial for lactating moms. It is also used in the form of laddoos to the nursing mothers because of its richness in iron. Supplement Halim water with lemon juice (Vit C) to increase iron absorption in the body.

2. Cure PCOD- Garden cress Seeds can have a magical impact to cure PCOD.

3. Remedy for cough and asthma- Chewing this hidden superfood aids in treating cough and sore throat. The symptoms of asthma can be reduced by consuming Garden cress seeds as the presence of an active compound helps in improving the lung functions.

4. Packed with protein- Halim seeds or Garden cress seeds are an excellent source of protein which helps in weight loss program. A tablespoon mixed with a glass of water on an empty stomach is very useful for those who are trying to shed extra kilos. It is considered to be very filling.

5. Helps in the treatment of Indigestion and Constipation- Cress seeds can be a boon for those who frequently face indigestion and constipation. Eating the seeds helps in improving digestion and to cope with constipation.

Word of caution - The recommended serving size would be 1 teaspoon (5 gm) two to three times a week or as recommended by your Nutritionist. It contains some amount of goitrogens which prevent iodine absorption. So don’t overboard it. Pregnant women should also avoid eating it since it can induce uterus contraction. 

By Twinkle Kansal, Integrated Nutrition & lifestyle coach

Credits :Pinkvilla, Getty Images

