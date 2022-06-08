Gardening Tips: Easy hacks to keep plants in your balcony alive when you are on vacation

Don't you enjoy going on vacation to your favourite destinations? But you, on the other hand, adore your plants too. Regardless of your level of gardening enthusiasm and immense love for plants, everyone needs time to chill and relax a bit. Your lovely garden, on the other hand, will not take care of itself. Vacations of a week or more will necessitate the implementation of some systems to ensure the health and long - term survival of your plants while you are away.

So, to help you unwind while you're away from your plants, we've put together a list of five simple hacks for keeping your balcony plants alive while you're away.

1. Water the plants before leaving

Water the plants right before you leave. Keep all indoor and outdoor potted plants in a cool, shady location away from direct sunlight so that the water doesn't evaporate too quickly in the presence of too much light and the soil stays moist for longer. Keep all of the plants in one place so your friend, who will be in charge of watering them while you are gone, doesn’t forget to water them.

2. DIY drip system

Drill several holes near the top of the bottle in a plastic bottle. Fill the bottle halfway with water and turn it upside down before leaving for your vacation. Place it in the soil so that the soil covers the holes in the bottle. Water will slowly leak from the bottle into the soil and hydrate it whenever the soil becomes dry. This sytem easily saves time, money, and water because the system is so efficient.

3. Give your plants a bath

You can give your pots a bath while you're away if they have good drainage. Simply place the potted plant in the bathtub, sink, or another container filled with a couple inches of water (make sure it has drainage holes). The plants will have taken in exactly what they require—never too little or too much. This will actually keep the plants going for at least a week.

4. Keep away from direct sunlight

Make sure your plants are not in direct sunlight. Set up an artificial shade with a cover of thin white sheets if they are planted in a flowerbed with direct sunlight access, ensuring that air is circulated throughout the garden. Another option is to bring them inside your house, creating a mini-greenhouse out of a clear plastic bag with ventilation slits.

5. Ask your friend/ neighbour to plant sit them

If your vacation is going to be too long, you can ask a friend or a neighbour to water your plants while you're gone.

Water your plants with these gardening tips and tricks so they can thrive even if you aren't there.

Also Read: 4 Tips to set up a beautiful rock garden on your home terrace