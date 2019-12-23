Garlic: Check out THESE benefits and uses of garlic for healthy hair

Garlic is not only a kitchen ingredient, but it also has several medicinal properties, which are beneficial for healthy hair growth.

Garlic is traditionally used as a kitchen ingredient to spice up the food and bring a distinct flavour to it. Apart from that, Garlic is also known to have medicinal properties to cure different ailments. Garlic is also beneficial for healthy hair. Especially people suffering from hair loss can be benefitted the most by the use of garlic. Hair loss is a problem, which creates imbalance and deficiency in our body. The regular exposure of hair to the harshness of the environment is also a major reason for the damage of hair, which eventually leads to hair fall. So, the hair should be prevented from falling out by increasing the strength of the hair root. Garlic helps in this to promote healthy hair growth. According to the doctors, garlic has sulphur and selenium, which help to fortify the structure of the hair shaft. Garlic not only promotes hair growth, but it also strengthens the existing hair.

Check out the benefits of garlic for healthy hair.

How to make garlic oil at home

Heat a tsp of garlic paste in a pan along with one cup of coconut oil. Wait until the oil turns brown. Once it is done, then strain the pulp from the oil, and keep it in a jar. Massage the oil onto the scalp before washing it off.

Garlic is good for getting rid of dandruff

Allicin in garlic has an anti-fungal property, which can kill fungus, which causes the white flakes in the hair. It also deals with oleic acid, which causes dandruff. If dandruff still remains, consult a dermatologist.

Garlic and Ayurveda

Ayurveda is known to correct the multiple imbalances in our body. Ayurvedic experts recommend consuming taking 3-4 grams of peeled garlic paste every day.

Infusion of garlic, olive oil, jojoba oil and coconut oil

Make a paste of 15 large garlic pieces, add 4 tbsp olive oil to it and blend well. Strain the mixture to get rid of the pulp. Then add half a cup of coconut oil, 1tbsp jojoba oil and 4 drops of tea tree oil to the mixture. Apply the infused mixture on your scalp and hair strands and wrap it with a hot towel for 15 minutes. Then wash it off with your regular shampoo and let it air dry.

