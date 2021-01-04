Get rid of dandruff NATURALLY at home with these EASY home remedies

With winters, comes the dry and itchy scalp. Winters can trigger dandruff in your scalp as it robs your scalp of the moisture. Try these 5 simple home remedies to get rid of dandruff and to have healthy and shiny hair.

Winter season brings along with it the fear of Dandruff. The chilly wind in winters reduces the amount of moisture in the scalp and results in dryness and itchiness. Dandruff is one of the most common hair problems. It involved having an itchy scalp and flakiness. At times, it can also cause other symptoms like having greasy patches on the scalp or tingling skin. Dandruff is a medical problem that is caused by a fungus, known as Malassezia. It feeds on the dead skin cells and sebum. The fungus breaks down the sebum into fatty acids which leads to an itchy and sensitive scalp.

It usually appears as white, dry and flaky skin on the scalp, although sometimes it may have some areas with red or pink skin, this can be a sign of inflammation due to dryness and itchiness. Causes of dandruff include sensitivity to certain hair products, increase in oil production, dry skin, Irregular brushing and hair washing, improper diet, seborrheic dermatitis, growth of fungus, etc. It can also be caused due to poor hair hygiene and not washing your hair frequently enough.

Regardless of whether you have a dry or oily scalp, there are many effective home remedies available to cure this white flaky nuisance and get rid of dandruff naturally and safely at home. These home remedies will not only help you keep dandruff in check but will also give you voluminous, shiny and healthy hair. Try these 5 home remedies to naturally get rid of dandruff.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is said to be effective in getting rid of dandruff. It has antimicrobial properties that will help fight the fungus. It will keep your hair nourished and improve skin hydration and prevent dryness in the scalp. It is also helpful in alleviating the symptoms of eczema, which is said to contribute to dandruff.

It will nourish and moisturise the scalp and will reduce the itchiness and inflammation caused by the white flakes. To apply it, simply take a few drops of the oil in your hand and rub it generously on your scalp. Do this regularly for best results.

Baking soda

A common ingredient that is found in every household, baking soda is an effective home remedy to get rid of dandruff. It gently exfoliates the scalp and helps in removing dead skin cells. It has antifungal properties that soothe and cool the scalp which in turn helps in reducing scaling, redness and itchiness.

To use baking soda for dandruff, apply it directly to wet hair and massage it thoroughly into your scalp. After 2-3 minutes, wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Neem juice

Neem is known for its immense health benefits and medicinal properties. It has antibacterial, antiseptic, antiviral and antifungal properties. The main cause of dandruff is the growth of Malassezia fungus. The antifungal properties of Neem can help in quickly removing the fungus from the scalp. It is often found in shampoos as it is extremely beneficial for the health of the hair.

It will also provide instant relief from inflammation, itchiness, and irritation that results from dandruff. It also helps in maintaining the pH balance of the scalp which further prevents dandruff formation. To apply this, boil some neem leaves in water and then crush them to form a thick paste. Apply this on your scalp and gently massage. Wash after 25- 30 minutes.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has cooling and exfoliating properties along with antifungal and antibacterial properties. It will help to cool an itchy scalp and reduce the redness and inflammation. It reduces skin irritation and has a moisturising effect. It reduces flakiness and helps in getting rid of dandruff.

It is also effective against various species of fungi and can help in controlling fungal infections that cause dandruff and hair loss from the scalp. For best results, apply aloe vera gel directly from the plant on your scalp and leave for about half an hour.

Vinegar

It significantly reduces dandruff from the scalp and helps in treating dry skin. Vinegar has medicinal properties that can kill dandruff-causing fungus and bacteria and prevents further growth of fungus. The acidity of the vinegar is believed to help stimulate the shedding of dead skin cells on the scalp. It also helps in treating various other problems like itchiness in the scalp.

To use vinegar, simply mix 1 cup of vinegar with 1 cup of water and apply it on the scalp. This will clean your scalp and get rid of the fungus. Rinse it with a mild shampoo. Do this regularly before shampooing your hair to reduce dryness and itchiness.

