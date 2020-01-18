Ghee vs Coconut oil: Which one should be your pick and why

Coconut oil and ghee are good for the health, but then when it comes to choose between the two, there's one, which is better than the other. Read below to find out the difference between the two.

When it comes to the daily functioning of our body, we need fats. When we talk about fats, we mean good fats. Good fats not only aid digestion, but they also ensure the smooth functioning of our digestive system. Not only this, but fats are also essential for the absorption of vitamins A, D, E and K. There are different types of fat available in the market. Some are good for the body, while other hamper the body. And when it comes to talking about fats, two things that instantly come to mind are ghee and coconut oil. Both ghee and coconut oil are good for the body, but when it comes to their nutritional content, they are different from each other.

Read below to find out the difference between coconut oil and ghee.

Benefits of coconut oil:

Coconut oil is anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal. It consists of medium-chain triglycerides and easily digested in the body. Apart from this, it helps to boost the metabolism at a faster pace. All this makes it great for weight loss, skin, hair and those with digestive issues.

Drawbacks of coconut oil:

Coconut oil is not good for underweight people since coconut oil boosts the metabolism and creates an overactive impact on the nervous system of an anxious person. And for underweight people, it can take a further speed up their metabolism. Not only this, but coconut oil is not very rich in vitamins such as A, D and K.

Benefits of ghee:

Ghee is loaded with vitamins A, D and K. It has a high smoke point making it great for cooking. Ghee, in its pure form, is perfect for dairy-intolerant people. It also contains gut-friendly enzymes, which help in easier digestion.

Drawbacks of ghee:

Ghee is considered to be heavy for people who have a weak digestive system since it is pure fat. And ghee is available in the adulterated form in the body, which may pose a problem for our health.

Which one is better Ghee or Coconut oil?

When it comes to nutritional value, both of them are nutritious and healthy in their way. When it comes to coconut oil, it is sweeter and you may feel bloated after consuming it. Ghee, on the other hand, has a neutral taste and if consumed in moderate quantities may make you feel heavy, but for a certain period. If we take weight loss in consideration, then coconut oil works better than ghee in this aspect.

Credits :TOI

