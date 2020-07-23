Giloy for Diabetics: How does it help to manage blood sugar?

Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan has shared information on how a herb called Giloy can help people to battle diabetes.

Diabetes is spreading at a fast pace across the country. The majority of the contributing factors stem from our lifestyle, food habits and environment. The constant on the go life, jumping from one task to another, disturbed sleep cycles, and lack of an exercise routine has brought about disturbances in our hormonal levels leading to diseases such as diabetes. There are two kinds of diabetes- Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 diabetes can develop at any age, wherein your body produces little to no insulin. Type 2 diabetes accounts for 90% of all diabetes cases and is commonly observed in adults. Here, the body is unable to make good use of the insulin produced by it and is given external insulin/ drugs to maintain their blood glucose levels.

According to the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), 463 million people have diabetes in the world, and 88 million people in the Southeast Asia region. Of these, approximately 77 million people belong to India. IDF says the prevalence of diabetes in the population is 8.9%. The diseases may have their roots in the genes, but its levels can be controlled by a moderated way of life. There are small steps that one can take in order to control the blood sugar levels and keep your diabetes in check.

A regular exercise routine goes a long way and not only keeps diabetes at bay but also positively impacts your body including a healthier heart, better functioning kidneys and stronger immunity system. In addition to that, incorporating healthier food into your daily diet can work wonders. There are many such herbs in Ayurveda that help regulate your blood sugar, Giloy is one such herb.

Known as the root of immortality in Ayurveda, Giloy or Tinospora cordifolia, can be used in its powdered form, in capsules or consumed as a juice and is best known for treating type 2 diabetes. In ancient Indian Ayurvedic texts, Giloy is often referred to as Madhunashini, which translates to “Destroyer Of Sugar” from Sanskrit. Its health benefits range from curbing obesity to boosting immunity. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-arthritic, anti-allergic, anti-malarial, and anti-diabetic properties and that's why many Ayurvedic doctors and practitioners swear by.

Here is how Giloy helps you battle diabetes:

Giloy helps increase the production of insulin.

It’s known to burn down extra glucose, making it easier for the body to moderate blood sugar.

Giloy’s properties are also said to act as a hypoglycaemic agent that helps the body in lowering glucose levels in the system.

As per a study conducted by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Giloy has significant anti-diabetic activity and has an efficacy of 40 percent to 80 percent compared to insulin.

A crucial part of managing diabetes is maintaining a good digestive system, Giloy aids in gut health as well!

You might want to try and include Giloy juice as the first meal of the day. All you have to do is blend the leaves and stem together, add some water for its juice like consistency and strain the mixture into a glass. For a fun element, you can add a few drops of lemon juice and enjoy its benefits. Giloy extracts are also available for your convenience!

By Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan

