Ginger Vs. Turmeric: THESE are the differences and benefits of the two spices

Ginger and turmeric are the two most common and predominant spices in Indian cuisine. They are used both in foods and beverages for their pungent flavour. Turmeric tea and ginger tea are the two common names of such preparations. Both of the spices are tropical perennial plants belonging to Zingiberaceae family and both of the spices come from their rhizome or stem. In Ayurveda, ginger and turmeric are highly used to treat several chronic diseases as they contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. You can add these two spices to your regular diet in several ways to get the best of these two. So, check out the difference between ginger and turmeric.

What is turmeric?

Turmeric comes from the Curcuma longa plant, which is cultivated mainly in India and China. It has oblong leaves with funnel-shaped and dull-yellow coloured flowers. The spice comes from its rhizome, which has a yellowish outer surface and orange inner surface. The stem is dried and then powdered to get the yellow coloured spice. The spice has a bitter, pungent and earthy taste. Turmeric is the prime ingredient in most of the Indian dishes. In Ayurveda, it is called Haldi and used to treat numerous health issues like hepatitis, digestive problems, jaundice, inflammations etc.

Benefits of Turmeric

Turmeric has an abundance of antioxidants, which is known as curcumin. It also comes with zingiberene compound found in ginger as well. Turmeric with its anti-inflammatory properties can also treat osteoarthritis. And curcumin, the antioxidant property of turmeric can heal any deep wounds as well. Turmeric is also known to have chemoprotective effects to help in treating cancer, Alzheimer's and Huntington's disease. According to University of Maryland Medical Center, turmeric can be consumed as powder and fluid extract. But avoid turmeric if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

What is ginger?

Botanical term of ginger is Zingiber officinale, which is a native spice of tropical Asia. The stem or rhizome of the plant is dried and then powdered to get the spice. This spice, an important part of the Indian cooking, is predominantly used for baked stuff and beverages as it contains a refreshing and pungent taste in it. In India, it is popularly known as 'Adrak' and used for numerous health disorders in Ayurveda like nausea, diarrhoea, arthritis, and heart conditions etc.

Benefits of ginger

Ginger has 400 different compounds like palmitic, oleic, capric, and linoleic acids and others. Zingiberene and phenols are responsible for giving ginger therapeutic effects. Ginger, according to numerous researches, is considered to be highly effective for treating osteoarthritis and low back pain. The spice has anti-tumour effects, which can also prevent platelets from getting stuck together. This antiemetic spice can also heal nausea. But do consult your doctor before consuming ginger regularly.