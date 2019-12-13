Ginger Water for Weight Loss: THIS is how it can help you burn that stubborn fat

Ginger tea is not only good for digestion but it also aids weight loss. Read below to find out how you to make this tea at home and how it's effective in the long run for weight loss.

Losing weight is no cakewalk. Many people start the weight loss process, but midway give up and get back to being their normal self. Weight loss requires gallons of dedication, hard work and patience. There'll be a time where you'll be able to drop a few kgs in a month, but then at times in spite of putting all the hard work, you'll barely lose a kg or two. However, people who follow the correct diet, exercise and a set lifestyle to achieve their goals. And while you follow all of this, some other things help you with weight loss too. And one such thing is ginger tea.

Ginger tea has a distinct flavour and is filled with antioxidants. If you want to lose some weight, then here's why you should consider adding this cup of tea to your diet.

Here's how ginger tea can help you with weight loss.

Ginger tea for weight loss:

Ginger is found in almost every Indian kitchen. It's not only good for treating cold and indigestion but thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, it can also help you get rid of stubborn kilos as well. The antioxidant properties of ginger fight free radicals and prevent inflammation.

Keeps you full for a longer duration:

Ginger tea not only keeps you full for a while but research also suggests that consuming ginger tea helps with cravings and keeps the blood sugar levels in check.

Good for digestion:

For weight loss, a good digestive system is a must. When you drink ginger tea in the morning on an empty stomach, it helps in kickstarting your metabolism and keep your digestive system on track.

Method for making ginger water:

In a pan, add one cup of water and 1tsp of grated ginger. Bring them to boil for 10-12 minutes. Use a strainer to pour the mixture in a glass. And drink it while it's hot.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

