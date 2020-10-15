Global Handwashing Day: Why you should NOT share your personal hygiene equipment with others?

Global Handwashing Day is observed on October 15 annually to raise awareness in people about handwashing and maintaining basic hygiene level. So, here’s why you should stop sharing your beauty equipment with others.

Global Handwashing Day is observed on October 15 annually to educate people about the importance of handwashing and maintaining basic hygiene. This day mainly points to washing our hands with soap to prevent any kind of disease.

This day is highly important during this time for the COVID-19 global pandemic. To contain the spreading of the virus, we are always being told to wash our hands with soap frequently. But some health experts say that we should even stop sharing our personal hygiene equipment with others. Even sharing a nail clipper can potentially spread the flu and other infections.

Global Handwashing Day 2020: Why you should stop sharing personal hygiene equipment with others and keep your hands and feet clean always?

Experts believe that it is high time that we focus more on our basic hygiene level and wash hands frequently. Because low-level hygiene is one of the potential causes of all kinds of diseases and infections. According to Global Health Observatory Data in 2018, 5.3 million children died before 5 years of age due to diarrhoeal infections caused by poor hygiene.

Doctors think that Indians should focus more on handwashing as we eat with our hands most of the time. So, it also includes trimming and cutting our nails to keep them clean. Nail clippers come in close contact with our skin so it is better to not share them with others as it can spread infections. But if you have to share it, then disinfect it properly before and after their usage. You should also clean the clippers regularly after your personal usage.

Our hands and feet are the prime sources of having any infections and hence we should stop sharing our personal hygiene equipment, especially nail clippers. This is one of the important factors that spreads Hepatitis C specifically.

This includes our visits to the salon as well because the same beauty equipment is used on different customers. So, they must sterilise the equipment before using on a person.

Our one nail can be the host of several types of bacteria. So, it is highly recommended maintaining your hands and feet hygiene properly and keeping your nail clippers and other equipment clean. Sanitise them regularly after each usage.

Also Read: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day: Myths and facts about the causes of miscarriage

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×