Gluten Free Food: Here are the positive effects of these food items

Is gluten-free diet good for your health? Read on to know the positive effects of these foods and how to include them in your diet.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye. Gluten free diet is generally helpful for a person suffering from celiac disease which is an autoimmune condition, wherein gluten damages the lining of the small intestine causing malabsorption. Excluding gluten free food for such a person may help resolve diarrhoea, bloating, abdominal pain and flatulence problems.

For others who wish to cut gluten in their diet it's important to understand the effects on the nutrient part.

Avoiding foods containing gluten can lead to some nutritional deficiency like iron, folate, vitamin B12 like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, magnesium, zinc and fibre.

People on a gluten free diet should include some amount of probiotic either in natural form or supplements for beneficial gut and to reduce abdominal issues.

So, the foods which are allowed and restricted for gluten free diet include:

Cereal & Products

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Grains include amaranth seeds, buckwheat, millet, quinoa, rice, sorghum Arrowroot, corn, soya, tapioca, sago, jowar, millets like ragi and maize.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Wheat, whole wheat, bran, barley, oats, pasta (macaroni, noodles, semolina, spaghetti), breads (white and whole wheat). All baked foods made from wheat, semolina - wafers and cones, pizzas, rusks, muffins, biscuits, buns, doughnuts, cakes.

Milk & products

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Curds, yoghurt, buttermilk.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Milk and milk products like cheese, cream, butter, paneer, ice cream.

Eggs, chicken, meat & fish

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): All fresh meat and poultry.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Any preparation cooked in batter, bread crumbs, flour or sauce - sausages, burgers, and fish fingers, canned and frozen meat.

Vegetables & fruits

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Fresh fruits and vegetables. Fruit in natural juices or syrups.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Tinned vegetables in sauce, mayonnaise, fruit pies.

Desserts & confectionery

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Homemade pudding from permitted ingredients with custard, rice kheer, jelly.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Bread pudding, pancake, pies soufflés, tarts, Chocolates.

Beverages

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Black Coffee, black tea, green tea.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Malted drinks like horlicks, bournvita, instant drinking chocolate.

Soups, sauce, & Gravy spreads

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Homemade form permitted ingredients, peanut butter.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Tinned, packed bottled sauces. Gravy mixes, ready to cook foods (soups, gravies), sandwich spread and chocolate spread.

Condiments

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Check that no flour has been added to spices, homemade pickles.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Ready mix curry powder, thickened pickles and chutney

Raising agents

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Yeast

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Baking powder

Nuts & savory snacks

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): Plain nuts.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Flavoured nuts.

Fat & oils

Gluten Free Foods (Allowed): All plant oils.

Gluten Containing Foods (Avoid): Wheat germ oil and margarines.

Here are a few handy tips to help you out:

• Firstly, have a positive attitude towards the diet. Think about all the food you can eat instead of dwelling on those which are no longer suitable.

• To ensure a good supply of iron include pulse, lentils, nuts and green vegetables.

• Avoid drinking tea with meals. Instead have fruit juices rich in vitamin C like orange, lemon with your major meals.

• Whenever buying any product, check on the ingredient list for hidden forms of gluten. Simple words like malted barley and wheat solids will give you clues to avoid the product.

Rajgira Paratha Recipe

Ingredients

• 1 cup Rajgira ka atta (Amaranth flour)

• ½ teaspoon Ginger paste or freshly grated or crushed

• 2 Green chilies chopped finely

• 1 medium or ½ cup Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed

• 1 tablespoon coriander leaves chopped finely

• 1 ½ tablespoons Ghee + more for cooking paratha

• 1 tablespoon Plain yogurt

• 2 tablespoons Water or more or less

• Rock Salt (sendha namak) to taste

Method of Preparation:

• First boil the potato. Let it cool to touch. Then peel it and mash it well. make sure there are no chunks of potatoes.

• Take rajgira atta in a bowl. Add salt, ginger paste, chopped green chilies, cilantro and mashed potato.

• Mix well. It will look crumbly.

• Then add ghee and yogurt. Mix it and start to knead dough. It will almost come together.

• If needed, then use 2 tablespoons of water to knead a dough and make a ball. The water quantity may vary depending on how much moisture is present in your potato. This dough is crumbly.

• Cover it and let it rest for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, divide the dough into 5 equal portions and make smooth balls.

• Roll it very gently. Because of its crumbly texture you cannot make smooth edges. Keep rolling, keep sealing edges and make 5-inch diameter paratha.

• Heat the tawa or skillet on medium heat.

• Apply some ghee on it and flip it, press gently using spatula and cook until you see some brown spots on the bottom side.

• Apply some ghee again on the other side and flip and cook on that side.

• When it is done, take it out from the skillet and put in an insulated container to keep it hot. Repeat the same procedure for the rest of parathas.

By Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur.

