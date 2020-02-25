GM Diet Plan: Here are the side effects of the diet you should know before opting for it

GM diet plan is not nutritional and consists of low-calorie foods that cause numerous health issues. Check out the side effects of this diet plan.

GM or General Motors Diet is a popular quick diet for weight loss that claims to shed 15 pounds in just one week, reportedly. A person doing the GM diet can eat different foods and this technique will stimulate the weight loss process and burn fat faster. GM diet is considered to be more effective than any other diet plans. But doing the GM diet may have health issues as there are side-effects of this diet plan. This diet plan is not based on the scientific method and not recommended by registered dieticians. According to doctors, the GM diet is a fad diet plan. So, find out the side effects of the GM diet plan right below.



It restricts nutrition

It's a restricted diet for quick weight loss that permits you to have a few low-calorie foods giving restriction on whole grains and proteins. Whole grains are a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals and proteins prevent muscle loss. The GM diet plan is a highly imbalanced diet.



It's not sustainable

When we are on a diet plan, we have to eat fruits, veggies or drink milk or soup. But avoiding them makes the diet plan unsustainable. In this regard, the Intermittent diet or Mediterranean diet is more effective and sustainable.



Slows down metabolism

GM diet plan slows down metabolism in our body by restricting the consumption of nutritional foods. A lower rate of metabolism leads to fat storage and weight gain.



Prevents brain function

This diet plan causes brain fog that consists of memory loss, improper thinking process, inability to focus, etc. Nutritional deficiency and low-calorie diets can create brain fog. It creates hormonal imbalances in our body.

Causes headache and mood swings

Hunger affects both the body and brain and causes headache, irritability, mood swings, etc.



Causes dehydration

The fluid from foods, juices and water are used to enhance the metabolic rate. And when we stop having nutritional foods in the GM diet, it causes dehydration which slows down the metabolism and makes the skin dry.

Causes hair loss

GM diet consists of foods that are low in nutrition, protein and vitamin content which are all important for healthy hair. So, the poor diet plan of GM diet causes hair fall and dull hair.

