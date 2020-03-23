Goji Berries VS Cranberries: Here are all the differences you need to know about

Goji Berries Vs Cranberries: Cranberries and goji berries are loaded with various health benefits, but which one is better? Read on to know more.

Berries are among one of the healthiest foods one can eat. They’re delicious and provide various nutritional benefits. Goji berries and cranberries are no different. They are not only delicious to taste but they are also rich in many nutrients. They both are sour in taste and provide many health benefits. While cranberries are juicy, goji berries have a tough texture.

If you're looking for new nutritious food to add to your diet, goji berries and cranberries are a good source. Packed with so many vitamins and minerals, they may help increase your overall well-being. The best thing is that these berries are readily available and can be consumed in various ways. You can consume it raw or in the form of a smoothie, milkshakes, yoghurt, etc. However, it's important to consult a doctor before inculcating these berries in your diet.

Goji Berries VS Cranberries: Let's take a look at some differences and health benefits of cranberry and goji berry.

Similarities between Cranberry and Goji Berry

While talking about the similarities between the two berries, the first thing is that both of these come under low-calorie foods and are good for pregnant women. These berries are also beneficial for lactating mothers. You can consume both of these berries any time except at night or before going to bed.

Differences between Cranberry and Goji Berry

There are certain differences between cranberries and goji berry that you might want to consider before buying them:

The first difference is that cranberries are way lower in carbs as compared to goji berries. Also, in terms of vitamins and minerals, Cranberries are a rich source of magnesium, iron, calcium, vitamins A, C and E, whereas goji berries contain vitamins of B complex and 18 amino acids. Both of these berries contain a lot of nutritional value, but according to your preference, you can choose whichever and make it a part of your healthy diet.

Health Benefits of Cranberries

1. Studies have shown a link between cranberries and improved heart health. It is believed that cranberry juice may help people with coronary artery disease.

2. It contains antibacterial properties that help prevent the growth of bacterial pathogens, meaning they prevent infections.

3. The phytochemicals present in cranberries are beneficial for digestive health.

4. Consuming cranberries can help alleviate the levels of bad cholesterol, which might also help women after menopause.

Health Benefits of Goji berry

1. The vitamins present in goji berry might help bolster your immune system.

2. They make a perfect substitute for high-sugar snacks. You can turn to them if you're on a track to lose weight.

3. Reports have suggested that a high level of antioxidants can help people with hyperpigmentation in their eyes.

4. They can potentially lower your blood sugar levels, reduce insulin resistance and improve cells that produce insulin.

5. Some health experts claim that goji berries can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension.

6. They are also beneficial for people suffering from indigestion and stress.

