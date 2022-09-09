GOLO Diet: What is it and how it impacts health

GOLO diet gained the limelight in the year 2016 and right after that, it took the internet by storm. This diet plan was launched in 2009 and promises to lose weight. This diet is basically a short-term tactic to lose weight and works by handling insulin levels. The diet is comprised of 30-, 60- or 90-day plans which further assist in balancing hormones and restoring metabolism, thereby assisting in losing weight quite speedily. GOLO Diet- what exactly it is?

To speedup up the process of weight loss, the GOLO diet tackles the high insulin levels, and hormone levels and escalates metabolism which further assists in shedding kilos from your body, steadily and sustainably. This diet emphasises on controlling the daily intake of calories, reducing portion sizes, decrease the consumption of processed foods while motivating people to incorporate exercise into their routine. This not only drops the weight but also increases energy levels super quick. According to health experts, tweaking diets alone are simply not enough to sustainably lose weight instead, weight should be tackled properly by combatting the hormonal issues and other imbalances in the body to get long-term results. GOLO diet is a calorie-controlled diet that promotes a healthy lifestyle that is balanced with appropriate supplementation in order to meet health goals, especially weight shedding. A supplement known as “Release supplement” is also an integral part of this diet.

Foods you should incorporate while following GOLO Diet Proteins, carbs, vegetables, and fats are referred to as the fuel groups for the body and GOLO diet GOLO diet’s vital component GOLO Metabolic Fuel Matrix lets you incorporate the foods from these above-mentioned 4 food groups. A person following a GOLO diet must eat 3 meals in a day with a standard serving size. Here are some foods that an individual can inculcate in their diet while on this diet. Protein: Eggs, meat, seafood, nuts and dairy products

Carbs: Berries, fruit, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, beans, whole grains

Vegetables: Spinach, kale, arugula, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, celery, cucumbers, zucchini

Fats: Olive oil, coconut oil, nuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, GOLO salad dressing