Good Fats Vs Bad Fats: Here's what you should eat and avoid

Good Fats Vs Bad Fats: Do you know the difference between the two and what are the sources? Read on to know more.

Not all fats are bad, there are some vital fats that we need in the right quantities for the better and healthy functioning of our body. One should avoid bad fats as they may play a role in cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity and other health disorders. But which food items fall under bad fat sources and good fat sources? If you are curious then read on. One should note that fat is as essential as other macronutrients like protein and carbohydrates.

There are several bodily functions that rely on the presence of fat. For example, some vitamins require fat in order to dissolve into your bloodstream and provide nutrients. However, one should have the right one and in the right amount as excess can lead to weight gain. Read on to know which fats are known as good and bad and which are the food sources of these types of fats.

Good fats- Monounsaturated fat and Polyunsaturated fat

When we say good fats means one should include monounsaturated fat and polyunsaturated fat. They are also known as heart-healthy fats. Speaking of Monounsaturated fat, they are present in a variety of foods and oils. This type of fat can improve your blood cholesterol level and decrease your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Common food sources of monounsaturated fat are:

nuts and nut butter

vegetable oils

avocado

On the other hand, Polyunsaturated fat is known as essential fats because the body cannot make them but we need them via foods. Plant-based foods and oils are the primary sources of this fat. A certain type of fat, called omega-3 fatty acids, has been shown to be very beneficial for health. You can also find polyunsaturated fat in foods which contain omega-6 fatty acids.

Omega 3 sources are:

salmon

sardines

flaxseed

walnuts

canola oil

Omega 6 sources are:

tofu

roasted soybeans and soy nut butter

seeds such as sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds & sesame seeds among others

vegetable oils such as corn oil, safflower oil, sesame oil & sunflower oil among others

Bad fats- Saturated fat and Trans fat

Both saturated fat (can be eaten sparingly) and trans fat (avoid as much as you can) can potentially harm your health. Unfortunately, many food items that we eat daily have these fats such as butter, margarine, shortening, beef, or pork fat.

Saturated fat sources include:

Speaking of saturated fats, they are found in high-fat meats and dairy products. Eating too much can increase blood cholesterol levels and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels. Common sources:

fatty cuts of beef, pork, and lamb

Chicken meat

high-fat dairy foods such as whole milk, butter, cheese, ice cream

coconut oil, palm oil and cocoa butter

lard

Trans fat can raise LDL aka bad cholesterol and can suppress HDL aka good cholesterol. Trans fats can also increase the risk of inflammation in the body. For the unversed, inflammation can lead to several health issues including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Trans fat sources:

fried foods

margarine

shortening

baked goods

processed snacks

