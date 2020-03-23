GoodNewsOfTheDay: Many Coronavirus patients in India have recovered; Check out the details

So far, 415 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Read on to know how many have recovered in the country and how?

The rapid spread of coronavirus seems inevitable around the world but everyone is fighting against the odds to kick COVID-19 to its curb. India is no different. As worries mount in the country, the government and its people are doing what they can to curtail the disease.

Despite being the world’s second most populated country in the world, India has reported seven deaths and around 415 cases so far. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 23 patients out of these 415 cases of coronavirus have either been cured or discharged. The number of people recovering from the disease in the nation is greater than those who lost their lives in the battle.

So far, 3 people have recovered in Kerala out of the 67 confirmed cases. 5 patients have recovered in Maharashtra out of 52 cases but the patients have been asked to self-quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. 2 people out of the 6 active patients suffering from COVID-19 in Delhi have recovered. 8 patients out of the 25 corona-positive cases have completely recovered in UP. 3 have been discharged in Rajasthan out of the 17 cases. 1 patient has been recovered in Telangana.

This is mainly because of the fast action that the government took as coronavirus takes other parts of the world by a storm. If the situation continues and India manages to maintain a low number of confirmed cases, then it might become a milestone in the history of India’s fight against the pandemic.

The citizens of our country have been advised to avoid travel to any state or country. They have been directed to stay quarantined to avoid contact with people. The Indian government has even evacuated its citizens from China, Italy and Spain in the wake of the COVID-19 spread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked people to postpone mass gatherings of any kind. Schools, gyms and other facilities are shut down until the 31st March.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath in a statement said that awareness programmes are going on to tell people how to sanitize themselves and practice social distancing. He has also asked people to be alert and not panic.

India also attempted a one-day nationwide shutdown on Sunday, in the hope that it will slow down the spread of coronavirus. The efforts of the Indian Government have been applauded by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India on #Coronavirus: The commitment from Indian govt, the Prime Minister's Office has been enormous, very impressive. It is one of the reasons why India is still doing quite well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised. pic.twitter.com/RtNSMTsiag — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

The response of the people to the measures taken by the government is also commendable. The country has received the advice well and almost everyone is helping in the fight against COVID-19.

