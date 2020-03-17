GoodNewsofTheDay: THIS surgical shop in Kerala sold face masks for Rs 2 each

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus has affected 128 Indians and to prevent themselves, people are buying masks, which has lead to the shortage of the masks. Companies are now hiking the prices of the masks, but this shop in Kerala is selling it for only Rs.2, read below to find out more.

Coronavirus, which is now known as the novel Coronavirus, (Covid-19) has affected more than 155 countries so far. While 69,000 people in China have been cured, the cases in India have been on the rise and at present India has 128 cases of Coronavirus. Government has issued warnings and is doing everything it can to curb the situation. People are investing more in sanitisers and masks, which has now created a shortage. People in need are unable to buy these essentials since it's either unavailable or is very expensive.

While people are stalking up on masks and face masks, some companies are selling the same thing on exorbitant rates, but this shop in Kerala is doing the complete opposite. A shop in Kerala is selling face masks for mere Rs. 2 each, and so far it has successfully sold 5,000 masks.

While Maharashtra has confirmed 39 cases, Kerala has also seen a rise in cases. Total infected people have risen from 19 to 24 in Kerala, which included 2 foreigners. The government of Kerala is doing everything it can to help the citizens, however, with the increase in the number of cases, there's a high demand for face masks despite the Health Department explaining that there is no need for the public to use one all the time.

To meet the demands of the consumers, some medical shops are selling it at a high rate to make more profit. However, there's one surgical shop in Kochi that's thinking more about the public and not about the profit. This shop, Cochin Surgical is selling masks for Rs.2 and is focusing on selling the masks to those who needed it most- medical teams and hospitals. They bought the masks for Rs.10 per piece, and they sold them for Rs.2.

The owners of the shop - Cochin Surgicals, Thasleem and Nadeem, spoke to The News Minute and said that they did go in the loss by selling the masks at a low price, however, they were not worried about the effect on their business.

"Kerala is going through a one-of-a-kind situation now. We don't know what's going to happen, maybe tomorrow I might contract the disease. When we heard there was a shortage of masks, especially for hospital staff, we suddenly decided to sell all the stock we had at a low price. And within two days, our stock has been completed. Most were sold to medical teams and hospitals," said Thasleem. They further hope that this will inspire people, and they will stop taking advantage of the situation by hiking the prices.

