Got carried away and had a little too much last night? Here are 5 natural home remedies to cure your hangover

Don’t you hate when after a fun night of partying and drinking you wake up the next day with an unending headache and dizziness? Try these simple and natural home remedies to treat a hangover.

With the incredibly hectic and tiring week, you look forward to spending the weekend with your friends and have a drink or two. But we all know that no one stops at a drink or two! It turns out to be much more than that and the next day you wake up with a heavy head.

Having a hangover is probably one of the worst after-effects of alcohol and that unending headache can definitely ruin your day. The symptoms of a hangover include fatigue, headache, brain fog, dizziness, thirst, nausea and sensitivity to bright light or blaring sounds. The after-effects of alcohol also include dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, low blood sugar, stomach and intestine inflammation and sleep disturbances.

A hangover is caused due to the impurities present in certain types of alcohol. There are many home remedies available to get rid of a hangover and return to your normal, happy self. We have for you some of these home remedies for curing your hangover.

Antioxidants

Too much alcohol can cause oxidative stress that results in the body to produce free body radicals. Antioxidants help in relieving the body with these radicals. Oxidative stress is related to many other health problems like cancer and cardiovascular diseases. So consume foods rich in antioxidants to reduce the after-effects of having too much alcohol.

Eat foods like cherries, spinach, dark chocolate, grapes, berries, nuts, carrots, pomegranates, ginger, green tea, black tea, etc.

Lemon

One of the most popular home remedies to treat a hangover is lemon. Lemon is a rich source of Vitamin C that protects the body against various illnesses and detoxifies the stomach. It provided instant relief from a hangover and is a gentle way to treat it. To use this home remedy, you can prepare lemon tea without adding any sugar in it and drink it. You can also mix lemon juice with some cold water and a little sugar to get quick relief from the symptoms of a hangover. This will control the drop in the blood sugar levels caused by overconsumption of alcohol.

Drink water

Start your morning by drinking plenty of water. You can also drink fluids like coconut water, sports drinks, etc to treat a hangover. This is because drinking alcohol can lead to dehydration in many ways.

Alcohol increases the production of urine in the body and frequent urinations leads to a loss of fluid and electrolytes that are essential for the body. Drinking too much alcohol can cause vomiting which can result in loss of essential electrolytes. The symptoms associated with a hangover, mainly fatigue, dizziness, thirst, etc. can all be cured by rehydrating the body. Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water whenever you feel thirsty to alleviate the symptom of a hangover.

Sleep

Alcohol can disrupt your sleep patterns and cause sleep disturbances and decrease sleep quality. With the symptoms of a hangover including headache, fatigue, dizziness, brain fog, etc. not sleeping enough can make your symptoms worse. Although low amounts of alcohol consumptions may drowse you and promote sleep, over consumptions results in lack of sleep.

Therefore, it is incredibly important to have a good night’s sleep and give time to your body to recover from the alcohol overdose and alleviate the symptoms. As a hangover can cause delayed cognitive functions and low attention span, this can disrupt your daily routine and an adequate amount of sleep will reduce these symptoms.

Eat a hearty breakfast

Overconsumption of alcohol can cause a drop in your blood sugar levels and can worsen the hangover. Eating a healthy and wholesome breakfast will restore your blood sugar to the normal level. Have a breakfast rich in proteins, carbohydrates, healthful fats and vitamins to recover from the hangover and relieve the discomfort.

Eating a breakfast packed with vitamins including Vitamin B and C. Vitamin B is responsible for brain function and to keep the immune and nervous system in check. Lack of vitamin B in the body can make you feel tired and fatigued, whereas Vitamin C protects the body from various illnesses and strengthens the immune system. Eat fruits like oranges and strawberries and vegetables like broccoli that is rich in Vitamin C.

