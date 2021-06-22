Gradnmaster Akshar suggests 5 easy Yoga exercises to improve posture and hunchback problems

Dedicate a few minutes each day towards your spinal health and avoid the stress that comes from poor posture and back pain. Here are 5 yoga exercises to improve posture and avoid back problems suggested by grandmaster Akshar.

A healthy spine is paramount to keeping you youthful and fit. Those who have bad posture may develop a hunchback. This leads to lower back ache or discomfort in the back. Without taking the required steps towards posture correction, it could become stressful to live with this condition.

With the help of yoga, you can start each day with a practice session to set you up for an energizing day. The following yoga poses will help you to open up the body and bring flexibility to the spine. When you make it a habit to dedicate a minimum of 15- 30 minutes every morning to practice, you'll start to notice the positive changes in your body and consequently enjoy better posture, a straighter spine and healthier life.

Malasana (Waste Evacuation Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body.

Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels.

Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor.

You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet, bind them around your knee or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer.

The spine remains erect.

Matsyasana

Formation of the posture:

Lie down on your back on the yoga mat.

Breathe in along with push your elbows & forearms strongly against the ground or floor or use your palms to lift up your head and shoulders.

Then, push your shoulder blade to your back when you breathe in and raise your upper section (upper torso). Keep your head far from the ground/floor.

Try to place your crown part on the floor.

You may also straighten your legs or bend your knees for your comfort.

Dhanurasana

Begin on your stomach.

Fold your knees to grab onto your ankles with your palms.

Inhale and lift your legs and arms up as much as you can.

Balance on your stomach.

Avoid if you have injured your shoulders, wrists, back and/or neck.

Pregnant women must not perform this posture.

Avoid this posture if you have had any recent abdominal or neck surgery.

Chakrasana

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor.

Place your palms next to your ears, with fingers pointing forward.

Inhale, and lift your entire body up.

Allow your head to fall gently behind and try to keep your neck relaxed.

Distribute your body weight evenly between your feet and palms.

The posture is not recommended if you are suffering from any kind of back injury or spinal problems. Those who have a condition of glaucoma, and/or high blood pressure should avoid this pose.

Utkatasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samasthithi.

Join palms to form Namaste at your heart chakra and raise your arms up.

Bend your knees and slowly lower your pelvis.

Ensure that your pelvis is parallel to the floor with a 90-degree bend at the knees.

Align your ankles and knees in one straight line.

Focus your gaze towards your palms.

Ensure that your spine remains erect.

NOTE*

Feel free to use bricks, pillows, cushions to assist you in your asanas, and immediately stop if you feel any pain or discomfort. A word of advice to beginners is to hold the pose for shorter durations initially and increase the duration gradually. Consult a physician or your physical therapist to tell you which exercises are right for you.

