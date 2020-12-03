Grand Master Akshar shares 2 minute meditation tips to reduce your nicotine craving

Nicotine is not only addictive but it is also injurious to health. But the craving for it can be reduced with some easy meditations. Hence, Grand Master Akshar talks about some meditation tips to reduce addiction.

Addictions can take many forms, be it alcohol, nicotine, tobacco, sugar, caffeine, etc. They can take over your life and wreak havoc on your health if you are not careful. But yoga and meditation are powerful ways to help you make significant changes in your lifestyle.

The ancient and holistic tool of yoga can help you to control your cravings for nicotine naturally. You can perform a simple meditation called Aarambh Dhyan which is also known as Seed Meditation. At the time when you most experience your cravings, you can perform this technique for 2 minutes.

Grand Master Akshar shares some meditation tips to reduce your craving for nicotine:

Addiction and You

Nicotine and tobacco are some examples of substances that have an addictive quality. What they do is they interact with the naturally occurring chemicals in your brain and make alterations to it. They contain ingredients that impact the brain’s reward processing centre. This causes a pleasurable sensation within the body which in turn leads to repeated behaviour and subsequent cravings. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter and the brain’s chemical messenger. It is responsible for sending signals of pleasure. The brain in the initial stages recognises this feeling of pleasure. Through repeated consumption, it begins to gradually incline towards a drive that is compulsive in nature. Hence, dopamine is instrumental in converting a liking towards something into addiction.

Meditation Techniques

Swaas Dhyan: Sit in a comfortable posture (such as Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana. Face towards East.

Place your palms on your knees facing up (Prapthi Mudra).

Straighten your back and close your eyes.

The time you take to inhale and exhale should be in a ratio of 6:6, i.e. if you inhale in six counts, you need to exhale in six counts.

Focus on your breath entering and leaving from your nostrils as you inhale and exhale.

Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Gradually, keep shifting your awareness to your breathing until you reach a point where your complete focus is on your inhalation and exhalation with your mind almost completely devoid of thoughts.

Sthiti Dhyan: Find a place which you do not frequently visit, preferably a natural environment. Sit in any comfortable posture such as Sukhasana. Look ahead for 5 seconds and then your back for another five seconds and on Right and Left sides for five seconds each. Now close your eyes and recollect as many details that you observe as possible. Swaas Dhyan and Sthithi Dhyan also improve your observation skills, memory and increase your ability to focus. Also Read: Are you suffering from left side stomach pain? Here are the reasons for the discomfort

