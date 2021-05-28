Grand Master Akshar shares yoga asanas and home remedies to control high blood pressure

High blood Pressure or Hypertension is considered to be a silent killer which is mainly caused by poor lifestyle habits. So, here are some effective yoga asanas and home remedies shown by Grand Master Akshar to control high BP.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. And Hypertension is also known as High Blood Pressure, the silent killer. This condition doesn’t have any symptoms and develops over the course of several years. Due to this, patients are incapable of detecting the problem in time to take positive action. High blood pressure can affect people of all ages and is one among the leading lifestyle disorders. It can lead to the damage of your blood vessels and organs, especially the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys. This makes it crucial to get your medical check-ups done regularly. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about the effective yoga asanas and home remedies to control high blood pressure.

Causes of high blood pressure

The causes for high blood pressure include a number of lifestyle issues. This comprises of unhealthy habits such as lack of exercise, stress, excess alcohol consumption, excess weight and excess salt/sugar within the diet and dehydration etc. When left untreated, high blood pressure has the potential to lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, strokes, renal disorder and vascular dementia.

Effective yoga asanas and meditation to control high blood pressure:

Seed Meditation

Beej Dhyan means ‘seed ‘or ‘origin’ and is also known as Aarambh Dhyan or Seed Meditation. This is a technique that lays the foundation for your meditation practice. This technique gives the practitioner the meditative energies that help him or her develop a meditative quality for the body.

Swaas Dhyan

Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Gradually, keep shifting your awareness to your breathing until you reach a point where your complete focus is on your inhalation and exhalation with your mind almost completely devoid of thoughts.

Prasarita Padottanasana Yoga Posture

Formation of the posture

Spread your feet wide and toes pointing inward.

Keep your knees straight.

Place palms down under your shoulders.

Drop your head as low as possible.

Back should be kept straight as possible.

Repeat for up to 3 sets holding for 30 seconds each.

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips.

Inhale, curve your spine to look up.

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down.

Focus your gaze towards your chest.

Home remedies to control high blood pressure

1-Follow DASH diet which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. This diet includes fruits, veggies, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, lean fish and meat, nuts, and eliminates full-fat dairy products, processed foods, etc.

2-Limit your salt or sodium intake in your diet.

3-Keep your weight in control and do not let it increase.

4-Quit smoking as soon as possible.

5-Limit your alcohol consumption.

6-Avoid stress at any cost.

NOTE

These home remedies and yoga asanas should be done under strict medication prescribed by a doctor.

