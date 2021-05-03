Grand Master Akshar shows 3 Yoga namaskar to promote healthy lungs

During the second wave of COVID 19, it has been a necessity to take care of our lungs to reduce the risk of inflammation and keep them healthy. So, Grand Master Akshar shows 3 yoga namaskar to keep your lungs healthy.

Yoga can be the perfect practice for you during these times of corona virus. With gyms and fitness centers being off-limits, all you need is a basic yoga mat and a sense of commitment to your daily practice. Yoga is the ancient and holistic solution to your overall health and well-being. In yoga there are many namaskar such as Surya namaskar, Chandra namaskar, Agni namaskar, Vayu namaskar, Aakash namaskar etc. These are scientifically designed flows that contain sequences of postures that work on the entire body including your internal organs. This, not only helps you to prevent diseases related to the respiratory system such as the corona virus, but also helps you to recover faster. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about three yoga asanas or yoga namaskar for healthy lungs.

Surya Namaskar

The Surya Namaskar is a combination of 8 different postures that are threaded into a sequence of 12 steps for both sides of the body - Right and Left. The Surya Namaskar is started with the Right side as the sun’s energy is represented symbolically through right. One complete cycle is made of 24 counts covering both right and left sides.

The Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation should be ideally practiced early in the morning before sunrise. This impacts you positively with physical and mental strength, gives you command over your body, calms your mind, balances your energies, and brings peace. This powerful technique ensures a better functioning digestive system, and builds immunity. It can help you to improve your sleep as it combats insomnia, and reduces stress.

Chandra Namaskar

The Chandra Namaskar is a combination of 9 different postures that are threaded into a sequence of 14 steps for each side, Right and Left. The Chandra Namaskar is started with the left side as the moon’s energy is represented symbolically through left. One complete cycle is made of 28 counts covering both right and left sides.

Chandra Namaskar provides many emotional and physical benefits. It treats depression and brings calmness within the practitioner. It strengthens the lower back, shoulders and improves your lung capacity.

Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Chakrasana is also commonly known as Wheel Pose. The Sanskrit name ‘Chakrasana’ is derived from the Sanskrit word chakra and asana, where ‘chakra’ stands for ‘wheel’ and ‘asana’ stands for ‘posture’ or ‘seat’.

How to perform Chakrasana?

Lie down on your back

Fold both of legs and bring your feet closer to the pelvis. Keep your feet and knees parallel

Place both of your palms beside your head, next to your ears and underneath your shoulders, fingers are turned towards the legs.

Inhale and lift up your pelvis, you can first place the top of your head down.

From there, lift up your head and pelvis as you begin to straighten your hands and legs as much as possible.

Keep the neck relaxed, breathe normally

Exhale and slowly lower the body to the floor.

Precautions for Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Warm up your body thoroughly first

Avoid Chakrasana if you have any injury in the wrist or back.

Women should avoid practicing Chakrasana during pregnancy.

Also Read: Can breathing techniques improve your mental health? An expert opines

Share your comment ×