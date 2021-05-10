Grand Master REVEALS how tantric yoga can help you live a peaceful and harmonious life

Tantric yoga consists of many meditations that help us live peacefully and harmoniously. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about the technique of Tantric yoga and how to do it.

Tantric yoga is the form of yoga that contains codes and methods which can be used to reveal the secrets to mankind. The belief that life exists on this planet as we see is extremely limited. In tantric yoga, the belief is that there are millions and trillions of life forms that exist here alongside of us. Tantra yoga talks about the existence of many species and life forms that occupy many different time zones living simultaneously across this wide universe. These forms may have different thought patterns and assume different forms and shapes. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about the techniques of Tantric yoga and its aim to perform.

Techniques of Tantric Yoga

Tantric yoga distinguishes its techniques into two ways known as Vaam bhag and Dakshin bhag. Both these techniques are powerful and wonderful within themselves. If we learn to use these teachings of tantric yoga in the correct way, we will be able to delve deep into the secrets and uncover the truths of the universe. There are many confidential secrets that we can uncover through the use of these methods that come from tantric yoga.

Aim of Tantric Yoga

The ultimate goal of tantric yoga is to bring peace and happiness into this existence so that we lead our lives in a better way. Tantra yoga teaches practitioners to live life in a harmonious. Tantric yoga contains many advanced meditation techniques as well as yoga postures within its syllabus. The meditation techniques include Bhavigatha Dhyan, Brahmaand Kaal Dhyan, Tratak Dhyan and many more.

