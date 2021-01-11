Grandmaster Akshar gives tips on how to begin 2021 on a healthy note by following these asanas

2021 is here and as we all know about the atrocities of 2020, we are all set to let go of the difficulties we faced and welcome new beginnings. Grandmaster Akshar is here to give you tips and suggestions on how to begin 2021 on a happy and healthy note. Find out more.

Undoubtedly New Year’s is a time for celebration, revelry and some merry making with your family and loved ones. This is a time where we tend to indulge in too much food, sleep at odd hours and eating at irregular times. While the holiday season naturally brings out the indulgent side of everybody, we should also be careful so that we are able to bounce back to a normal routine quickly.

If your New Year resolution for 2021 is to prioritise your health and fitness, then the first step that you can take towards achieving this is to exercise self restraint in the new year. Here are some tips and asanas to ensure you have a healthy start to the new year.

Wake up early

The first step towards healthy living is to get an early start for your day. Waking up early in the morning not only gives you more time for the rest of the day, but you also start with a fresh mind. When you rise up at the crack of dawn, you can utilise this time productively. The peace and solitude that one experiences during the early hours of the day are unmatched. You can use this time for meditation techniques such as Super Power Meditation, Breath Meditation or Swaas Dhyan, Seed Meditation or Aarambh Dhyan and more. When you wake up early in the morning, it regulates your sleep cycles ensuring that you go to bed early and keeps your body clock healthy.

Watch your diet

The next thing that you can do for yourself to start the New Year on a healthy note is to monitor your diet. Resolve to cut out processed food, fatty, oily, and spicy food from your diet. If weight loss is your goal, then let this New Year be a time where you achieve your ideal weight in a holistic and healthy manner. Avoid fad diets which not only cause you long-term damage but also yield temporary results which are not healthy for the body or for the mind.

Try Yoga

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground. Inhale and lift your head, shoulders and torso up at a 30 degree angle. Keep your navel down, broaden your shoulders. Slowly bring your torso down and then exhale breath (Rechak) – This breathing technique is therapeutic

Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Lie down flat on your stomach and place your palms under your shoulders and ground your toes down. With an inhalation, lift your body up and keep the knees straight. Align the pelvis and spine placing your wrists under your shoulders. Keep your arms kept straight and hold for 8 to 10 breaths.

Naukasana

Sit down with your legs forward and lift your legs 45° off the floor. Lean back gently so your upper body is also at the same angle. Balance your body weight keeping knees straight or bent. Extend hands to the side. Engage your abdominal muscles and straighten your back.

Meditation

Super Power Meditation is also a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help relax you.

Do a digital detox from time to time

Do not spend too much time on gadgets. Let this be the year that you reconnect with nature. Spending alone time in nature will bring good health in a wholesome way. Restrict the number of hours you spend on social media and turn this energy towards building yourself in a productive way.

