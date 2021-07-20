Grandmaster Akshar on healing mudra for relieving anxiety and negative emotions

Due to work from home schedule and inflexible working hours, the tolerance towards stress and work pressure has declined. Here are some ways through which you can relieve stress by trying healing mudra as suggested by yoga expert grandmaster Akshar.

Covid-19 has caused a staggering rise in the number of mental health-related cases such as anxiety and depression. Anxiety is a kind of mental health disorder that adversely affects your ability to function normally. Anxiety affects the way that you breathe, sleep, eat, and even impairs your ability to concentrate and focus on even simple tasks.

The human mind is like a plant that should be nourished in order to flourish. Therefore, getting involved with spiritual practices like yoga, meditation, and mindfulness exercises can build the mind in a positive way. When we nurture ourselves, this then determines our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. Practices like yoga can keep us connected to the present moment, and it is this quality of mindfulness that allows us to adapt to any new situation or circumstance in life. Success is ours when we are able to handle both happiness and sadness in a balanced manner. Through the practice of asanas, pranayama, and meditation, yoga and spirituality help us to remain in the present moment and take life one step at a time. This can help us to remain calm.

Practise the following mudra to reclaim your peace of mind:

Mukul Mudra

Sit in a comfortable meditative posture, i.e. Padmasana, Siddhasana, Vajrasana or Sukhasana. If one is not able to sit in any of the above Yogasana, then it can be practised seated over a chair too but do not let your bare feet touch the ground while performing this mudra. Gently close the eyes and the whole body should be properly relaxed.

About Mukul Mudra

Mukul means ‘bud’ and this is also known as ‘Beak hand mudra’. Mukul mudra is an extremely simple mudra carried out for a number of physical and mental benefits. It stands for the blossom of a lotus flower. It can be measured as the single most effective Yoga Mudras among all mudras. This is because it is an efficient healing tool too. This mudra provides one with energy as well as brings calmness.

Mukul Mudra helps to bring into balance all the five elements of earth, fire, wind, water and air. It causes stillness of the mind and balances your mind. This is the benefit of Mukul Mudra. It allows you to discern between good and bad. By practising this mudra for 2-3 weeks, you will be able to experience the benefits of this mudra.

Steps

Join all the five fingers of your palms

Bring the tips of the fingers in contact

You can place this mudra on your knee with the fingers facing upward

If the condition is chronic, hold this mudra once in the morning and once in the evening for 15 minutes.

​Also Read: Why is sleep important and what are the implications of lack of sleep? Expert decodes

Share your comment ×