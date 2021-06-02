Grandmaster Akshar reveals 5 effective Yoga poses for lungs after getting the vaccine

Yoga can be a remedy for all diseases and infections. It certainly helps in building immunity and improving stamina by flushing out all toxins. Here are a few effective yoga poses for lungs after getting vaccinated.

Yoga postures known as asanas work on your body’s strength, flexibility, mobility, stamina and alignment. Through these practices along with breathing and meditation, yoga offers the practitioner a 360 degree experience.

You can start moving your body after vaccination to build up your immunity system.

Practice the techniques paying close attention to your breath. These specific poses are intended to develop your lung capacity. As you build your lung strength, it helps you to increase the oxygen that you breathe into the body. This results in the elimination of toxins from the body helping you keep your respiratory tract strong, and healthy and free from any infections. Here are a few yoga poses to improve the health of your lungs after getting vaccinated as suggested by grandmaster Akshar.

1. Marjariasana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips.

Inhale, curve your spine to look up.

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down.

Focus your gaze towards your chest.

Samasthithi/Tadasana

Stand up straight with your feet together, have your big toes next to each other. Drawing your abdominals in, relax your shoulders. Breathe 5-8 breaths while actively engaging your leg muscles. This is a great pose to keep your posture tall and strong.

2. Padahastasana

Formation:

Begin by standing in Samasthithi.

Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed.

Bring the trunk closer to the legs. Try to touch the knees with the forehead.

When you are folding forward, attempt to move your torso from the hip joints, instead of the waist.

Place palms on either side of feet.

Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs.

3. Padmasana

Formation:

Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh.

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up.

Pull your feet closer to your hips.

Drop your knees to the floor.

Interlock your finger and stretch your arms up.

Repeat with the other leg.

4. Vrikshasana – Tree Pose

Formation:

Begin in Samasthithi.

Stand erect and keep your feet together.

Fold the right leg and place your foot on the inner thigh of the left leg.

The right knee is perpendicular to the left leg.

Inhale and bring your palms together in Namaskar mudra in front of your chest.

Keep your spine straight.

5. Kandharasan

Formation of the posture.

Begin by lying down on your back.

Bend your knees and place your feet on the floor.

Walk and pull your feet towards your pelvis.

Stretch your arms over the floor beside your body.

Grip your ankles with your palms.

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

Form a gentle arch of the back as you try to touch your chest with your chin.

Focus your gaze on the sky.

Also Read: 3 Quick and easy Yoga asanas you can try to cure acidity

Share your comment ×