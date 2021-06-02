Grandmaster Akshar reveals one powerful Yoga technique that can help to relieve stress and anxiety

Ancient practices of yoga, meditation and mindfulness provide us with the knowledge to handle stress in a constructive manner. Here, Yoga expert grandmaster Akshar reveals one effective yoga pose to help relieve stress. Find out more.

Stress and anxiety are both extremely harmful for the body and mind, stealing you of your joy and sense of fulfilment. If this ever becomes a chronic state of living, then stress has the potential to manifest as a disease in the body. Yoga comprises of asanas for the body, pranayama for the breath and meditation for the mind. Yoga is the answer if you want to gain better control over your own body, mind and soul.

You can include this pose known as Padmasana which is also called the Lotus Pose. Before you practice Padmasana, if you are a beginner, it is recommended that you practice Ardha Padmasana or Half-lotus first. This is done by placing either the right or the left leg on either of the two thighs. Keep doing the half lotus pose until you feel comfortable enough to carry on with the Padmasana. Padmasana is specifically known as a meditative pose and it is ideal if you can practice this pose in the morning, but it can also be done in the evening.

Padmasana

Formation of the posture:

Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh.

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up.

Pull your feet closer to your hips.

Drop your knees to the floor.

Place your palms on your knees facing up.

Hold the asana for a while.

Repeat with the other leg.

Word of advice:

Avoid doing this asana if you have a knee or ankle injury.

Padmasana is an intermediate pose that needs supervision. Please perform this under the guidance of a yoga trainer.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Technique:

Sit down in Sukhasana/Padmasana/Vajrasana or any comfortable pose.

Inhale and fill your lungs with air.

Exhale completely.

Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale.

Additional tip:

While stress cannot be avoided, we can certainly equip ourselves with the tools to manage it better. Yoga and its practices show us how we can deal with it. Minimizing the effect of stress can definitely be learned. This will ensure that you have taken care of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. Yogic practices bring about the alignment of the mind, body and spirit. This connects you to yourself and thus, helps you to better understand your own true nature to master your emotions.

