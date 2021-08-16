Grandmaster Akshar suggests 5 simple yoga exercises for hormonal imbalance

One of the main reasons for the condition of hormone imbalance is stress. As yoga is now a worldwide phenomenon, many of us already know yoga dramatically reduces stress. Yoga brings our focus to breathing. This process of observation or ‘turning inward’ has a stimulating effect on your hormones and endocrine system.

Physically speaking, yoga asanas which include some inverted poses such as headstand, handstand and shoulder stand are beneficial to your thyroid, heart, hormones and lungs. But these are for advanced practitioners and must be done with guidance. Simple forward bending postures are beneficial in reducing stress, anxiety and fatigue.

Here are a few yoga asanas as suggested by grandmaster Akshar that you can try at home for hormonal imbalance.

Vajrasana

Formation of the posture

· Kneel down and sit on your heels

· Keep your toes turned out

· Place your palms on your knees facing upward

· Straighten your back and look forward

· Hold this asana for a while

Savitriasana

Formation of the posture

· Kneel down and sit on your heels

· Keep your toes turned out

· Lift both arms upward

· Straighten your back and look forward

· Hold this asana for a while

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture

· Lie down on your back and place your arms beside you

· Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

· Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

· Place your palms on your back for support.

· Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

· Focus your gaze towards your feet.

Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

· Lie down on your back

· Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

· Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head

· Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch

· Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Dhanurasana

· Begin by lying down on your stomach

· Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms

· Have a strong grip

· Lift your legs and arms as high as you can

· Look up and hold the posture for a while.

Also Read: An expert guide to keeping vaginal infections at bay during monsoons