Grapefruit Benefits: Here's how this fruit can help you with weight loss

Grapefruit is one of the sourest citrus fruit, but is packed with antioxidants and other nutrients. Read below to find out how consuming grapefruit can help you with weight loss and other health issues.

Fruits, in general, are good for the body, but some fruits are packed with essential nutrients and minerals that our body needs daily. And one such fruit is Grapefruit. Grapefruit, which has a slightly sour and bitter taste is easily available in India. Grapefruit not only tastes great, but this fruit is packed with some health benefits that people are unaware of. It is high in vitamin C and several other antioxidants, which do wonders for your health. Apart from this, grapefruit also contains essential elements like iron, calcium, potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, folic acid and the B vitamins. It is also a low carb fruit – only 7 grams per 100 grams.

If you are planning to include grapefruit in your daily diet, then read below to find out how these benefits can help to improve the overall health of your body.

Good for acidity:

This fruit contains citric acid and creates an alkaline reaction once digested. The bitter properties arising from an essence called ‘naringin’ tone up the system and the digestive process. It contains a dietary fibre called pectin, which promotes better digestion.

Aids weight loss and increases metabolism:

Grapefruit has low starch levels and is a great fruit for diabetics, who crave sweet. Being high in fibre content, grapefruit keeps you full for longer and acts as an excellent suppressant. Being high in enzymes, it burns fats and is low in sodium. These things make grapefruit an ideal fruit for increasing metabolism and a great option for those trying to lose weight.

Lowers stroke risk:

A research states that eating grapefruits almost daily can lower ischemic (blood clot-related) stroke and intracerebral stroke risk.

Good for joint pains:

Grapefruit contains salicylic acid that breaks down the body’s artificial calcium, which builds up in the cartilage of the joints. So if you suffer from joint pains, consider drinking grapefruit juice for relief.

More than vitamin C:

Yes, grapefruit is an essential source of vitamins and minerals. Research also suggests that grapefruit can also elevate the symptoms of many chronic diseases. It contains lycopene, which gives the fruit its red flavour, works as an agent against tumours and cancers.

Credits :NDTV

Read More