Top 17 benefits of grapeseed oil, and ways to use it

Grapeseed oil has become a popular name worldwide and is used for cooking, skincare, and hair care. Grape oil is extracted from grape seeds, which are the by-products of the winemaking process. It has a high nutritional value and is touted as a natural beauty wonder. The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties of grape seed oil make it a wonderful oil for not your overall health. You can use organic grape oil for cooking, or add it to your skincare and hair care regimen and reap its benefits. Let us take a look at the benefits of grape oil and the ways to use it.

Health benefits of grapeseed oil

1. It has anti-inflammatory properties

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of grape oil help in fighting chronic inflammation.

Inflammation can cause a host of health problems including joint pain, gut problems, skin problems, and so on.

The antioxidants present in grape seed oil help improve inflammatory conditions and insulin resistance.

2. It is a rich source of vitamin E

Vitamin E is an essential nutrient that supports healthy vision, reduces heart disease, may improve lung function, and is excellent for your hair and skin.

It works as a fat-soluble antioxidant that protects blood cells from damaging free radicals, thereby preventing cancer, heart problems, inflammation, and other health problems. Moreover, vitamin E helps in strengthening the immune system of the body.

Grape seed oil is an excellent source of vitamin E, which is why you should add it to your diet. However, any cooking oil will deteriorate fast and lose its nutritional value if overheated. So, if possible, use cold pressed grapeseed oil for cooking.

3. It contains Omega-6 fatty acids

Our bodies don't have the natural tendency to make healthy fats, so we must consume fats through diet.

Omega-6 fatty acids have a lot of health benefits - these fats reduce inflammation, protect our skin, regulate metabolism, promote bone health, and boost the body's immunity.

Grape oil is packed with omega-6 fatty acids, so use it for cooking and stay healthy and fit.

4. It may reduce the risk of heart disease

One of the major benefits of grape seed oil is that it is rich in vitamin E, and antioxidants that help in keeping heart problems at bay. So, add grape oil to your diet and bid farewell to heart problems.

5. It has antimicrobial properties

The grape seed oil has antimicrobial properties which means that it helps in fighting viruses, fungi, and bacteria.

One must keep in mind that grapeseed extract is more powerful than grape seed oil, so one can use a supplement with grape seed extract. You can also use it to dress your salad or cook meals to consume it in small quantities.

These were the top five benefits of grape seed oil, now let us take a look at the risks and ways to use it.

Potential side effects of grape seed oil

Generally, grape seed oil is safe to consume for most people. But, it is advised to use another oil if you have a blood disorder, take blood-thinning medications, or have to undergo surgery soon.

In addition, grape seed oil is high in fat, so it should be consumed in little quantities to avoid weight gain. Obesity is linked to various chronic health illnesses such as diabetes, thyroid issues, heart disease, cancer, and so on. So, it is best to eat a healthy and balanced diet to stay healthy. Also, there is not much research on if grape seed oil is suitable for pregnant and lactating women or not, so it's best to ask your doctor before using it.

Grape seed oil nutrition facts

One tablespoon (15 ml) of grape seed oil, contains:

• Calories: 120

• Sodium: 0mg

• Fiber:0g

• Fat: 14g

• Protein: 0g

• Vitamin E: 4mg (19% of the daily value)

How to use grapeseed oil for cooking?

There are various ways to use this oil for cooking, such as:

1. Salad dressings

Salads are healthy, and so is grape seed oil. It goes with all types of salads and enhances the flavor. Try it in dressings with honey base, balsamic vinegar, or Dijon mustard, and enjoy your healthy and nutritious salad.

2. Roasting veggies

Mostly, people use olive oil to roast their vegetables, but if you want the flavors to pop, then you can drizzle some grape seed oil on your vegetables for roasting. Add some oil to the pan, then add your choice of vegetables to it, and roast it properly.

3. Stir-frying

The grape seed oil contains vitamin E and polyunsaturated fats, and along with that, it has a high smoke point, which makes it an excellent oil for stir-frying. Moreover, because it lacks flavor, it allows the ingredients in your dish to shine through.

4. Sautéing

Grape seed oil is light in flavor which is why it allows the flavor of your ingredients to pop. It is a wonderful oil to sauté your veggies.

5. Searing meat

Grape seed oil can get really hot, so it is one of the best oils to sear meat. It doesn't matter if you prep your dish in the oven or on the stovetop, with grape seed oil, you will definitely have a tasty dish.

6. Grilling

You can use this oil to grease your grill or brush your veggies with it. It doesn't matter if you are using Pompeian grapeseed oil or any other grape seed oil available in the market, you are sure to have a nice grilling experience with this one.

There are many uses of grape seed oil for hair and skin too, which we are going to unfold now.

Benefits of grapeseed oil for skin

1. It reduces acne

Acne can be stubborn and irritating, but thank goodness, we have a magical oil that helps a lot in managing acne breakouts.

It is high in fatty acids that help in controlling acne. It rates low on the comedogenic scale, which means it is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

2. It keeps the skin moisturized

As grape seed oil contains vitamin E, it works as a great remedy to keep the skin moisturized.

Vitamin E keeps the skin soft, supple, and hydrated. Furthermore, it contains fatty acids that keep the skin smooth and balanced.

3. It delays the signs of aging

The grape seed oil contains polyphenols that help minimize wrinkles and fine lines. Along with that, this oil has astringent properties that help rejuvenate the skin, making it look youthful always.

4. It boosts collagen

Collagen is an important protein that we need in our body to have strong bones, good skin, strong hair, muscles, and ligaments. It also promotes healthy skin by improving skin tone.

Grape seed oil is rich in vitamin E, which boosts collagen and keeps the skin younger-looking, healthy, and glowing.

5. It makes skin tone brighter

It contains a potent antioxidant called proanthocyanidin that effectively brightens up the skin and improves skin tone.

6. It protects the skin against sun damage

Grape seed oil is rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamin E, all of which protect the skin from sun damage.

7. It treats hyperpigmentation

Grape seed oil is chock full of antioxidants that help in reducing hyperpigmentation.

8. It cleanses the skin

Deep cleansing is essential for skin to get rid of dirt, oil, grime, and impurities. The grape seed oil has antimicrobial properties that help in cleansing skin deeply.

How to use grape seed oil for skin?

1. Use it as a scrub

To prepare this homemade scrub, you will need a cup of white granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons of organic grapeseed oil, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Mix all the ingredients and stir well, and use this as a body scrub to get gorgeous skin.

2. Use it for a pedicure

If you do pedicure at home, then the next time you plan for a relaxed pedicure session at home, add one spoon of grape seed oil to the water and soak your feet for 15 minutes.

When finished with the process, you can rub your feet with some grape seed oil to keep your feet soft and moisturized.

3. Use it as a moisturizer

If you want to up your skincare game, then you can add a few drops of grape seed oil to your moisturizer, and apply it to your hands, feet, and neck, or all over your body if you wish.

4. Grape seed oil face masks

• Here's a great face mask for healthy skin - take 2 tablespoons of matcha powder, 1 teaspoon each of raw honey and water, and a tablespoon of grape seed oil. Whisk all the ingredients together to form a smooth consistency. Apply the mask properly on your face and neck, and wash it off after 15 minutes.

• This is another wonderful DIY face mask with natural ingredients like 1 teaspoon of grape seed oil, 1 teaspoon of honey, 2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt, and 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder. Mix these ingredients well and apply the mask to your face. Rinse off after 20 minutes, and apply a moisturizer.

Benefits of grape seed oil for hair

1. It effectively manages dandruff

The great use of grape seed oil is that it is an excellent moisturizer for hair. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help manage dandruff.

2. It promotes hair growth

Grapeseed oil for hair growth actually works because it has antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids, all of which boost hair growth.

3. It provides deep conditioning to hair

The grape seed oil has a high nutritional value which means that it nourishes the scalp, and makes hair soft and smooth. You can use this to massage deeply onto your scalp and condition your hair.

4. It promotes blood circulation

Scalp massages with grape seed oil help a lot in promoting blood circulation and strengthening hair roots. If you are struggling with thin hair problems, you can add grape seed oil to your hair care regime.

How to use grape seed oil for hair?

1. Make a DIY hair care mask

One of the best ways to use grape seed oil for hair growth is by preparing a DIY hair care mask. Take an over-ripe banana and mash it properly. Add a tablespoon of grape seed oil to it and whisk well. Apply this mask on your hair and shampoo after half an hour.

2. Blend it with different oils

You can use grape seed oil for massage by mixing it with essential oils. Simply, mix grape seed oil with a few drops of lavender essential oil or rosemary essential oil and massage it onto your scalp. It makes for a great aromatherapy treatment and can be used regularly.

3. Use it as a hair moisturizer

People with dry hair often find it hard to manage their hair after using shampoo. So, if you have brittle hair, all you need to do is apply grape seed oil to your hair, and comb through to evenly distribute it, and this will help you get shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

4. Use it as a hair spray

If you have frizzy hair, you can use this oil to combat dryness. Take a cup of distilled water and add two to three tablespoons of grape seed oil along with six to eight drops of lavender essential oil to it. Put this into a spray bottle and shake it and spray your hair to make it soft, smooth, and shiny instantly.

How to choose the best grapeseed oil?

There are a wide variety of grape seed oils available in the market, so it can be hard to know which is the best one. Make sure to choose natural cold-pressed grape–seed oil for best results. Also, ensure that it is free from artificial colors, chemicals, fragrances, and parabens.

There are many uses of grapeseed oil for skin, hair, and overall health. Make sure to add it to your life and bid farewell to all your worries.

Also Read: Coconut oil for hair growth: Ways to use it for your tresses