Green Grapes VS Red Grapes: HERE's is how they are distinct from each other

Grapes, in general, are food for our body. They comes in different colours and each colour has its own benefit. Read below to find the difference between red and green grapes.

Fruits are good for our body since they are packed with nutrients, antioxidants and minerals that help us with the daily functioning of the body. One such fruit that's widely available across the globe is grapes. Grapes have different colours and each one of us loves to snack on different colours of grapes. Be it red, black or green, each colour grapes have their nutritional value. However, when it comes to picking the grapes, people are often confused between the green and red grapes.

If you are someone who has that confusion too and cannot pick between the two, then read below to find out the difference between red grapes and green grapes.

Here are some differences between red and green grapes that you should know.

When it comes to the difference between the taste, red grapes and black grapes are often considered to be much sweeter than the green grapes. Green grapes are sour and tangy.

When it comes to the colour of the grapes, it's because of the creation of anthocyanin in them. A variation in green grapes causes anthocyanin to not be produced and therefore, green grapes do not have as high of an antioxidant value as red grapes. Antioxidants are important to keep your body young and eliminate free radicals from the body.

Red grapes have a flavonoid called resveratrol, which aids with menopause symptoms. It is also present in red wine and thought to be responsible for red wine's beneficial qualities. Green grapes lack resveratrol.

When it comes to nutrients and minerals, one such mineral that's important for the functioning of the body is manganese. Manganese helps to develop strong bones and connective tissue. Both green and red contain a large amount of manganese. A cup of grapes contains 1/3 of your recommended daily intake.

When it comes to red grapes, studies suggest that many components of red grapes can protect the body from breast, lung and colon cancer. The British Medical Journal found that those that drank a glass of red wine each day had a lower risk of lung cancer than those that drank white wine.

Which one should you choose:

Both green and red grapes are good in their own way. But red grapes are more beneficial, hence that should be your pick.

