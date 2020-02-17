Green tea and exercising can combat fatty liver issues: Study

As per a latest study, combination of regular exercising and green tea can help people who are suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver. Read on to know more.

As per a new study, regular exercising and replacing high-calorie beverages with green tea can help people who are suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver. According to the research which was conducted on mice (they were on a high-fat diet), the combination of these two reduced the chances of obesity-related fatty liver disease by 75 per cent.

Joshua Lambert, Associate Professor of Food Science at The Pennsylvania State University in the US said, "Combining the two might have health benefits for people, but we don't have the clinical data yet." For the unversed, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease a huge health problem and it will only worsen in coming years. Because of the rise of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, this particular liver disorder may afflict more than 100 million people by 2030.

Lambert added, "By examining the livers of these mice after the study concluded and by screening their faeces during the research, we saw that the mice that consumed green tea extract and exercised actually were processing nutrients differently -- their bodies were handling food differently."He added, "We think the polyphenols in green tea interact with digestive enzymes secreted in the small intestine and partially inhibit the breakdown of carbohydrates, fat and protein in food."

The researcher also added that if a mouse does not digest the fat then the fats and calories pass through their digestive system and the same ends up in its faeces. The researchers also measured the expression of genes that are related to metabolism. They concluded that the combination also increased the expression of genes. In earlier research, the combo of green tea and workout also showed a positive impact on body mass and improved cardiovascular health. For the unversed, the study was published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry.

