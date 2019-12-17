Green Tea: Check out THESE myths about green tea

Green Tea is consumed by most of the health-conscious people. It is considered to be a natural remedy for curing numerous problems and protecting our body from outside germs. Check out these myths about green tea.

Green Tea is consumed by most of the health-conscious people. It is considered to be a natural remedy for curing numerous problems and protecting our body from outside germs. You may have heard about some common green tea myths like it burns belly fat, boosts metabolism, cures cancer, etc. But have you ever thought that these facts about green tea may be confusing and misleading?

It helps in weight loss

This fact has already been rejected by researchers. According to them, any type of tea has only 1 calorie per 100 ml of serving, be it green or black tea. So, you don’t get any extra calories. Also, both of them are low in caffeine content.

Only Green Tea has antioxidants

Research says that both green tea and black tea have their own antioxidant properties. While green tea has Catechin and Kaempferol as antioxidants, black tea has Quercetin and Theaflavins.

It protects from Cancer

This fact has been busted by researchers who said that not all plant-based diet can reduce the risk of cancer and all other chronic diseases.

Green Tea is anti-ageing

Green tea washes out the free radicals from our body to prevent damage to skin tissues. The catechins properties in it may also protect the skin from harmful UV rays. However, research is still going on and there are no results derived about it.

Green tea can lower blood sugar

It depends on us how we are taking it. The unsweetened version of green tea will lower the sugar level in blood, which is not always good on the contrary. If we take it regularly with sugar then it can affect our body.

