Guava Leaf Tea: 5 benefits of this tea that will immediately make you incorporate it into your diet

Guava has been touted as the super fruit due to its rich nutritional profile. Guava holds 80% of water and is filled with the goodness of health-benefitting nutrients including Vitamin C, great quantities of antioxidants and heart-healthy nutrients that are extremely valuable for your well-being. Even the leaves of this fruit can be infused into a tea that can be a mystical wand for all your health woes. The tea made from guava leaves is crammed with flavonoids and other vital nutrients that are certainly a blessing for your stomach and intestinal conditions, inflammation, high blood sugar levels, diabetes, and wounds. Here are 5 health benefits of this tea that will immediately stimulate you to add it to your diet.

Amplify immunity

Both guava and guava leaves are enriched in Vitamin C, the deficiency of which can are associated with multiple infections and illnesses. Moreover, its antimicrobial properties assist in combatting dangerous bacteria and viruses in the body while treating any infection. Vitamin C can be effortlessly flushed from the body and hence it is vital to consume good quantities throughout the diet and healthy homemade concoctions.

Outshine your skin's health

An extensive variety of antioxidants and compounds found in the guava leaf is quite advantageous for supple skin and can decrease the process of ageing while protecting the skin from harmful free radicals. Moreover, the tea embraces antimicrobial properties that safeguard your skin from acne or pimples while promoting healthy skin.

Assist in losing weight

The tea extracted from guava leaves assists in halting complex carbs from whirling into sugar which aid in speedy weight loss. Moreover, it contains null calories and curbs appetite by reducing your cravings, all of which help in shedding excess pounds from your body.

Diminish the risk of cancer

Lycopene is an antioxidant that is touted to decrease the possibility of cancer and the leaves of guava have great quantities of this antioxidant that safeguard free radicals from destructive cells, therefore, diminishing the enhancement of cancerous cells.

Drop high blood sugar levels

The leaves of guava contain decent quantities of potassium while the whole fruit is packed with the goodness of fibre, both of which aid in dropping augmented blood sugar. Fibre keeps a tab on digestion and ensures that it directly does not blend into the bloodstream.

You can sip on guava leaf tea regularly to notice significant results. Make sure to not overdo its consumption for safe and sound well-being.

