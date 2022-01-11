Guide to detox your body this winter

Eating healthy and sleeping well are the two important aspects of life that one cannot avoid. You might switch to superfoods for effective weight loss or gain, exercise vigorously or fast to stay focused on the path of healthy and fit life. But at times your body doesn’t ask for it. Rather it needs detoxifying sessions. This winter you can detox your body in the simplest way possible. Scroll down and to check how!

1. Drink GINGER AND LEMON tea

Feel the spiciness of ginger and zestiness of lemon in your tea. You can make a hot as well as a cold brew to detox your body. This tea can be consumed at any hour of the day. What’s impressive? This tea is naturally sugar free and contains no caffeine. The combination of ginger and lemon cleanses your body and boosts metabolism.

Price: Rs. 375

Deal: Rs. 320

Buy Now

2. Consume COCONUT WATER

Coconut water is one such beverage that hydrates your body to the fullest. It is rich in potassium and flushes out intoxicants and impurities dwelling in your body. You can consume coconut water everyday but it is better to stay within limits. It is one such detox drink that relieves tension and stress in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 60

Deal: Rs. 40

Buy Now

3. Boost your Stamina with BEETROOT AND CARROT detox drink

Beetroot is not less than a superfood. It improves your blood flow and lowers blood pressure. On the other hand, carrots excrete toxins and tend to be a powerful detoxifier. The juice is meant to chuck out impurities and smoothen the digestive process of your body.

Price: Rs. 1680 (Pack of 24 cans)

Buy Now

4. Rely on FRUIT JUICE for effective detox

Fruits and vegetables are the ingredients that can be labelled as potent detoxifiers. They flush out impurities and clear the ducts that find their way to the liver. Fruit juice such as apple juice has the power to cleanse the liver completely. The malic acid present in the apple juice will help you to clean yourself inside out.

Price: Rs. 135

Deal: Rs. 99

Buy Now

5. Drink TURMERIC TEA to soothe yourself

Relish upon the nutritional properties that turmeric tea has to offer. This beautiful amalgamation of turmeric and moringa paves way for easy detoxification. It relieves pain and stretches the ligaments. This tea will not only cleanse your body but offer medicine to the flaunty processes of your body.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 319

Buy Now

Time to DETOX! This line will haunt you back if you don't plan your diet well. To ensure effective detox make sure you follow the right detox guide. In winter, your body doesn't ask for water but silently needs some. In order to offer everything in the right portion, you must keep a check on the properties of your detoxification elements. With thorough plans, nobody can get you off the tracks. What are you waiting for? Kickstart your detox journey straight away.

Also Read: Reading Goals of 2022: Top 5 books to steal from Amazon's Book Bazaar