Guru Purnima 2022: 4 Delectable yet healthy dessert offerings to celebrate this day

A teacher or guru plays significant and myriad roles in nurturing our minds and guiding us throughout life and therefore honouring our teachers is of utmost importance. Guru Purnima is an auspicious festival that is meant to celebrate and honour the gurus in our life. This national festival falls in the month of Ashadha on a full moon day to pay gratitude and love for the presence and teachings of Gurus in our lives. Guru Purnima is accustomed to Hindu festivals and thus, commemorated with plain and simple recipes, especially sweet dishes. Here we bring you a list of 4 mouth-watering yet healthy dessert recipes that you can offer to your teachers as a token of appreciation.

Panchamrit

Ingredients required

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon desi ghee

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon curd

1 banana, sliced

Pinch of cardamom powder

Saffron strands

Almonds, chopped

Walnuts, chopped

Method

Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients together in it.

Serve with the toppings of nuts.

Sweet Pongal

Ingredients required

½ cup rice

¼ cup moong dal

Water as required

1 cup jaggery

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

4 teaspoon ghee

Cashews, chopped

Raisins, chopped

Method

Take a pressure cooker and roast rice and moong dal in it.

Add water to it along with cardamom powder and cook it for 3-4 whistles.

Now, take a different pan, heat ghee in it and dissolve jaggery properly.

Add this jaggery solution to the rice and moong dal, stir and add milk.

Once done, roast the nuts in a pan and pour over the cooked rice and dal.

Serve hot.

Sooji Halwa

Ingredients required

½ Cup ghee

½ Cup semolina (rava/sooji)

Jaggery powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

3 cup water

Almond, walnuts, pistachios, chopped

Method

Take a pan and heat ghee in it. Add sooji and sauté until it turns deep brown in colour.

Now, add water to it while stirring continuously to ensure no lumps formation.

Add cardamom powder and mix well. Let it cook for 5-10 minutes.

Now, add the jaggery powder, mix well and serve with the toppings of dry fruits.

Sevaiyan

Ingredients required

250-gram vermicelli, roasted

4 tablespoons ghee

4 cups of low-fat milk

½ cup jaggery powder

½ teaspoon saffron strands (soaked in water)

2 tablespoons raisins

1 tablespoon pistachio, chopped

1 tablespoon almond, chopped

2 tablespoon cashew nuts, chopped

Method

Take a vessel and sauté vermicelli for 2 minutes.

Once done add in milk and let it simmer. Now, add half of all the dry fruits to the mixture and let it cook properly.

Add in jaggery powder, and stir well.

Top with the remaining dry fruits and serve.

