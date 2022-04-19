Gym bags for men under Rs 999 from Amazon

Going to the gym can be fun and tiring at the same time. Some days we literally got to push ourselves to workout. Exercises and keeping ourselves active is very much important as they also reduce stress and calm our mind. If you have planned to hit the gym, here are some stylish gym bags for men that will be extremely useful to carry all your essentials to your workout area. It can also be an excellent gifting option for your gym-freak friend.

Here are 7 gym bags for men:

These bags are curated on the basis of reviews and ratings by Amazon users.

1. Muscle Blaze Gym Bag

This duffle bag is made from high-quality, water-resistant fabric making it a great pick for multipurpose use, from holding everything you need for your gym session to a short trip. It also features a breathable side net pocket to keep your gym shakers, masks and an adjustable shoulder strap that helps to sling it on your shoulders while travelling light.

Price: Rs 799

2. Urban Tribe Gym Duffel Bag

If you love the colour black and want everything in that hue, here's a stylish duffle back for a gym that can accommodate all your essentials in its spacious compartments. It has adjustable and detachable anti-slip shoulder straps with padding and mesh water bottle compartment and a separate shoe pocket for your gym shoes.

Price: Rs 975

3. Gear Gym Bag

This super stylish gym bag for men comes with neon green accents that add up to its aesthetic charms and gives a tough and street core look that’s perfect for your gym. The lightweight bag comes with a padded base and a centrally placed anti-sweat cushioned hand-grip that ensures comfortable handling and optimum weight balance.

Price: Rs 520

4. 5 O'Clock Sports Gym Bag Combo Set

This combo gym set includes everything you want for a perfect workout. The soft leather gym bag includes a spider shaker cup and leather gym gloves with wrist support. The gym bag for men can also be used as a travel bag, swimming bag or a regular bag for your sports activities.

Price: Rs 848

5. Fatmug Sports Duffel Gym Bag

Want something that looks classy, sturdy and professional? Here’s the perfect pick. This gym bag features a main compartment, separate shoe pocket, wet pocket separation to ensure no spillage in the main compartment and side mesh for a bottle.

Price: Rs 999

6. Hang IT Gym Bag Combo for Men

This bag is made for gym lovers. The set includes a sipper and gloves for your gym-ready look. The bag features 2 main compartments and 2 zippered compartments and also side pockets for keeping bottles and other utilities.

Price: Rs 549

7. Strabo Water Resistant Gym Bag

This compact and funky looking colourful gym bag has different compartments for your shoe, phone or gadgets, tools and clothes. The water-resistant material makes sure your essentials are kept safe and clean. You can also use it as your sports bag or travel bag.

Price: Rs 649

Grab the best gym bags for men from above and never miss a day at the gym. A constant and consistent workout routine can shift your lifestyle to a better route that you will be thankful for in the future.

