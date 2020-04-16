Gymming vs Yoga vs Swimming: Which one is better for health? Find out

Are you confused with gymming, yoga and swimming? Then, read on to know the health and mental benefits each of them and how they keep you fit and active. Read on to know below.

Gymming or yoga or swimming? If you cannot decide which one to go for, then first you need to understand each of them. These three have different mental and health benefits. Often, swimming is considered to be the best exercise to stay fit as it requires entre body-movement at a time. Yoga is highly beneficial for relieving your stress. Gymming mainly aims for the strengthening and growth of muscle with heavy equipment. So, here we have compiled the differences of yoga, swimming and gym. Read on to know.



Workout Technique: Gym vs Yoga vs Swimming: What are the benefits of these?



Swimming



It’s a fun and relaxing activity which helps to relieve pain and aids in weight loss. It burns more calories than running and enhances your cardiovascular system also. It increases your heart rate without stressing the body, tones muscle and builds endurance. Breaststroke, backstroke, sidestroke, freestyle, butterfly, etc. are some of the strokes that can be added to your swimming workout. No matter what stroke you practice, you are moving most of your muscle groups through the water. Swimming also makes your heart and lungs stronger.

Health Benefits of Swimming

Some of the beneficial factors of this workout are:

Uses most of the muscles of your body.



Increases the ability to take and use oxygen.



Increases lung capacity.



Controls cholesterol levels.



Great for relieving pain especially back pain.



Reduces insomnia.



Relieves headaches.



Good workout for constipation.

Mental Health Benefits of Swimming:

It reduces stress and anxiety.



Lowers the postpartum depression.



Improves concentration.



Yoga



Yoga is more of a spiritual practice which has meditative qualities in it. Yoga has been used as a great way of exercising since in India. It consists of several different postures or asana, which are beneficial for different health problems. Yoga relieves the stress makes you calm.

Health Benefits of Yoga:

It improves flexibility.



Increases stamina and balance.



Enhances strength.



Tones the muscle.



Provides protection from an injury.



Regulates blood circulation.



Improves postures and protects the spine.



Highly beneficial for lymphatic massage.



Improves immune system.



Controls adrenal gland.



Lowers blood pressure.



Regulates sugar levels in the blood.

Mental Health Benefits of Yoga:

Yoga can manage stress.



Increases body awareness.



Creates mental clarity.



Provides calmness.



Keeps the body and mind in sync.

Popular yoga poses to practice

These asanas will be highly beneficial for your mental and physical health:



Surya Pranam.



Chakrasana.



Pranayam.



Setu Bandha Sarvangasana.



Paschimottanasana.



Kapotasana.



Gymming



This is comparatively an intense style of workout which mostly aims for muscle growth and weight loss. It cannot be performed without heavy equipment. But gymming is not recommended for old people. Gymming consists of different cardio with different machines to achieve the desired figure. It is also highly linked with a strict diet plan, where it mostly focuses on protein intake. Gymming can reduce weight faster compared than yoga.



Health Benefits of Gymming:



It improves your mood.



Beneficial for weight loss.



Strengthens muscle and bones.



Increases energy levels.



Lowers the risk of chronic diseases.



Improves your skin health.



Improves brain health.



Beneficial for the nervous system.

Mental health Benefits of Gymming:

Helps to combat anxiety and depression.



Improves memory and thinking.



Helps you sleep better.



Enhances your self-esteem.



Strengthens resilience.



Reduces the symptoms of ADHD.

Which one is better for health?

There is no strict pattern for it. You can practice whatever you want to. But workout should never be felt like a burden or punishment. So, practice which you enjoy the most. Older adults, mostly with heart problems and hypertension, should practice yoga or swimming rather then gymming. It will also help them to relieve their pain in the body. If you want to lose weight faster or grow muscles then gymming is a better option for you than the other two workout styles. But always keep yourself active and fit by working out regularly.

