Gynaecologist debunks 5 myths associated with PCOS and reveals the true facts

There are several myths regarding PCOS which people blindly believe. So, Dr Madhavi Reddy, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist breaks those myths and reveals the actual facts about it.

PCOS is an acronym for the polycystic ovarian syndrome. Polycystic ovarian syndrome is one of the most common hormonal imbalance conditions that women of reproductive age undergo. If not looked after, this medical condition has the potential to impact your fertility and make it difficult for you to conceive. This is a disorder or a condition that causes menstrual issues in teenagers and women who are in their ’20s and ’30s. This is a very common condition now-a-days. It has almost become like a lifestyle disease. Hormonal disbalance in the body can cause many repercussions in the body like more acne, abnormal menstrual cycles or absent menstrual cycles, more hair on their body, etc.

Although polycystic ovarian syndrome is now somewhat very common and we hear girls having this condition much more than earlier, there are still some myths around this issue that should be cleared. So, we have with us Dr Madhavi Reddy, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist of Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru who breaks the myths regarding PCOS and tell us the truth.

Myths around polycystic ovarian syndrome:

Myth 1: One needs to have cysts on the ultrasound to have PCOS.

This is not true. Cysts are not the main criteria or factor for the polycystic ovarian syndrome. The main factor for PCOS is high androgens or high male hormones (testosterone) which determines whether one has the symptoms for PCOS or not. One can have no cysts in their ovaries in ultrasound and still have polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Myth 2: A low-calorie diet will help one lose weight and improve PCOS.

Following a low-calorie diet may not help you with your condition but can worsen your condition. This diet triggers cravings, thanks to all the restrictions, it can lack essential nutrients which are actually very important for healthy hormones, it can even affect your thyroid function thereby slowing down the metabolism and it can also trigger starvation which makes one gain or stores more fat in the body rather than burning it.

Myth 3: If one’s blood work or blood tests are normal, they do not have PCOS.

This is not true as blood tests may not actually give you a true picture of your polycystic ovarian syndrome. It may show that everything is normal, and you do not have anything abnormal or out of the usual in your body. This could happen maybe because of the broad range of the blood test or incomplete testing of the blood. However, you may show signs and symptoms of having the polycystic ovarian syndrome. So, the best way to judge whether you have PCOS or not is to check your signs and symptoms because your body tells you everything it needs to tell you in its own way.

Myth 4: Cardio is the best form of workout for PCOS.

This may not be the best form of workout or exercise for a person with PCOS. It depends upon person to person. Each one likes different forms of exercise. The best form of exercise for a woman with PCOS is one that she enjoys, and it should make you energetic and active and it should not make you feel burnt out. Cardio is important for strengthening the heart muscle; however, it is also important to strengthen the muscle mass of one’s body to improve insulin resistance and increase the amount of fat one burns in the body. Hence one comes to a solution that it is important to work on bodyweight exercises like yoga, Pilates, or resistance training along with cardio. Remember not to burn yourself out.

Myth 5: Women who have PCOS cannot have children or cannot conceive.

A common thing that we see among women with the polycystic ovarian syndrome is that they feel that they will not be able to have children at all. There is trouble getting pregnant sometimes but that is not always the case. And if one does have problems, they can take help of technology available these days to enhance one’s fertility.

