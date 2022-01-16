A hair care guide on how to maintain your rebonded tresses

Hair rebonding is a popular chemical procedure that relaxes your hair while also straightening the curls. This is the best method for getting a sleek, straight mane, especially if your hair is frizzy and difficult to manage. But the effects of rebonding are long-lasting and significantly reduce frizzy hair. Dr. Amrendra Kumar; Consultant Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon offers us more insight on the subject. He reveals that the protein molecules found between the hair's bonds give it its distinctive appearance.

Every type of hair, whether curly or wavy, has a natural bond that determines its physical characteristics. This technique employs chemicals to straighten out the natural bond. It's a long-term procedure that restructures your hair by breaking down the natural cell structure. A neutralizer is used to re-bond the hair's structure, giving it the texture and shape you desire.

The important dos for rebonded hair are as follows

1. Use the right products

It’s critical to use the correct products on chemically treated hair. Use the shampoo and conditioner recommended by your hairstylist or dermatologist for your rebonded hair, or products made for straight hair. You won't be able to use the same products you used before your hair was rebonded.

2. Leave your hair alone

Don't even consider trying something new for a long time after you've chemically straightened your hair. No coloring or other chemical treatments AT ALL – it will permanently damage your mane, which is already extremely sensitive and fragile. This also means that you should avoid using heat on your hair, such as blow-drying or curling it. If you must use a hairdryer, make sure it is set to cool. Allow your hair to rest for at least 6 months to allow it to recover.

3. Protect your hair from the sun

We don't need to tell you how important it is to keep your hair SPF-protected if it is already damaged. Wear a stylish hat to protect your hair and make a fashion statement, invest in SPF-protected products, and try to avoid the sun as much as possible. Dryness, frizziness, and brittleness increase as a result of UV damage.

4. Once every two weeks, steam your hair

Wrap a warm, damp cloth around your head. Repeat this procedure at least twice more. However, make sure it isn't so hot that you can't stand it.

The don’ts for rebonded hair are as follows

1. Give up hair ties

It’s time to say goodbye to hair ties and bobby pins when it comes to tucking your hair behind your ear. Hair fasteners can cause creases in your newly restructured hair, which you should avoid at all costs.

2. Do not wash your hair too often

Your hair requires as much moisture as possible. Reduce the number of times you wash your hair in a week to keep it healthy. Make sure you don't do more than 3-4 washes per week. Dry shampoo can be used to extend the amount of time between showers.

3. Don’t neglect your diet

Whether you believe it or not, the health of your hair is determined by what you put inside your body rather than what you put on it. While topical treatments are important for maintaining hair health, a balanced diet is also necessary to ensure that your hair grows out healthy from the roots.

4. Backcombing

Make sure you don't backcomb your hair after you've rebonded it.

