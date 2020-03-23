Hair Care Tips: 5 vital vitamins to add in your diet to get thicker and more luscious hair

Have dull hair? Include these vitamins in your diet to strengthen, lengthen and add shine to your hair.

Who doesn’t like gorgeous tresses? Unless you’re blessed with beautiful hair that makes heads turn, you have to work hard to fight everyday hair problems. Believe it or not, but what you eat reflects not just on your body but your hair too. Although you can't change the natural factors like age and genetics, you certainly can control your diet.

No matter how expensive your shampoo is, it can’t improve your hair problem unless you include the essential vitamins in your diet. Vitamins will make you have longer and stronger strands. The key to best results? Consume the following vitamins regularly to steer clear of hair problems. Including these vitamins in your diet will also give your natural hair a volume boost and keep them in great shape. They will become less prone to breakage by making them healthy.

If you're experiencing hair loss or hair damage, add these best vitamins to your diet.

Vitamin A

Every cell in the body requires vitamin A to function properly. This includes hair as well. Vitamin A promotes the production sebum, which keeps the scalp moisturised and your hair healthy. It also prevents hair from drying out and getting rid of dandruff.

Sources: Meat, milk, eggs, poultry, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, pumpkins, carrots, broccoli, apricots.

Biotin (B-vitamin)

B-vitamin or biotin is touted as one of the best vitamins for hair growth. It helps the body to release amino acids by breaking down protein. This helps strengthen the hair by reversing the damage done to the hair over time.

Sources: Eggs, almonds, cauliflower, cheese, mushroom, sweet potato, spinach, broccoli, walnuts, salmon, pork, cereals, milk, sardines.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C builds collagen, which stimulates the follicle and promotes hair growth. It also breaks down iron which allows the oxygen in our body to transfer to different parts of the body, thereby maintaining healthy hair, skin and nails.

Sources: Almonds, spinach, broccoli, eggs, cauliflower, cheese, mushroom, sweet potato, avocado, salmon, raspberries, whole grain bread.

Vitamin D

We all know that vitamin D is great for the development of bones and teeth. It also improves resistance against certain diseases, but it does wonders for your hair too. A vitamin-D deficiency in the body may lead to hair loss.

Sources: Natural sunlight, salmon, grains, mushroom, cheese, almond, sardines, egg yolk, oatmeal, breakfast cereal, soybeans, soy milk, orange juice.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E strengthens hair follicles by circulating oxygen to the scalp. It moisturises the hair and keeps the hair from drying out and appearing dull. It is one of the best vitamins for your hair which is included in various hair products to promote smooth and shiny locks.

Sources: Sunflower seeds, avocados, mango, kiwi, pistachio, soybean oil, olives, peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, broccoli, sunflower oil, spinach.

