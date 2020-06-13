Hair fall issues: Home remedies to prevent hair fall in monsoon season

Monsoon can rob your hair of its natural oils and lead to hair fall. Read on to find out 5 home remedies to fix the damage.

Most of us love the pitter-patter of rain, those tiny droplets on the leaves and the gust of wind that monsoon brings with it. While it might seem like the perfect weather to let down the hair and get wet every time it rains, but the truth is that it can cause your hair to fall. Hair fall is a common issue a lot of women face due to some reason or other.

During monsoon, the climate is a bit sticky due to excessive humidity, which elevates the chances of developing hair problems such as dandruff, hair fall and more. Don’t worry, you can enjoy the season without worrying about hair fall by using some home remedies that will prevent your hair from falling out.

Here are 5 home remedies to try for hair fall during monsoon.

1. Amla Juice

Amla or Indian gooseberry contains tannins and calcium, both of which possess hair growth-promoting activity. All you need is fresh amla juice. Apply the juice directly to the scalp and rinse it after 30 minutes. Do this twice for effective results.

2. Onion Juice

Onion juice provides the extra sulfur that promotes hair growth. It may increase blood supply to hair follicles, which in turn helps prevent hair fall. Take half an onion and blend it. Extract the juice and apply it directly to the scalp using a cotton swab. Let it sit for 30-60 minutes and wash it with water. Do this twice a week.

Tip: Adding rose petals or a few drops of rose water in the juice might help with the strong smell of onion.

3. Methi or Fenugreek Hair Mask

Methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which can be beneficial against hair fall and dandruff as well. Soak half a cup of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Grind the paste and apply as a mask on your scalp. Leave for 30-60 minutes and rinse it with normal water. Do this once a week.

4. Green Tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, which helps fight hair fall, dryness and dandruff. Prepare green tea like you normally would by putting a green tea bag in a cup of hot water. Drink it when it cools down. Drink it at least twice.

5. Coconut Oil

Monsoon can rob your hair of its natural oils thus making it look lifeless. Applying virgin coconut oil at least twice a week can help restore the damage and promote hair growth. Massage the oil gently and let it sit for about an hour before you rinse it.

