Hangover Cure: THESE are the food items that you should NOT eat when you are hungover

When we attend a party, we like to get a bit out of control and enjoy drinking a bit more than our usual capacity. Yes, we surely have fun at that time, but it's the next morning when the hangover kicks in. Headache, feeling sick to the stomach, nausea are some common symptoms of a hangover and it can go on for a while if you don't do something about it. Ideally sleeping more and drinking more and more water is the best cure for a hangover, but some food items can help you with it.

However, some food items should be avoided by all means. You may think that consuming these things will cure a hangover, but actually, it will aggravate it further.

Read below to find out some food items and drinks that you should avoid when you are hungover.

Coffee:

When it comes to curing a hangover, coffee is something that people tell you to consume. But the truth is that caffeine is something that you should avoid by all means. It is so because the caffeine in coffee is a diuretic, meaning it expels water and salt from your body. It will only increase your dehydration.

Orange juice:

If you feel sick to the stomach and want to have a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice avoid it at all costs. Since the sourness of citric acid will only upset your tummy further, rather than soothing it.

Meat:

Avoid eating meat since your blood sugar is low after drinking, so eating a lot of protein without carbs will lower it even further, causing your headaches and other issues.

Sandwiches:

Instead of having a hearty cheese or meat sandwich, consider having eggs or potatoes, it will help you acquire all the nutrients you need, without all the saturated fat.

More alcohol:

Many people claim that you can cure a hangover by drinking more alcohol. But that's not true since drinking more alcohol will make you feel better for a short while, but it will eventually dehydrate your system more.

